URA sets new tax rule for land buyers, sellers

Anyone buying or selling land worth Shs10 million or more must now have a tax identification number, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said in a leaked internal memo.

The requirement will increase URA’s scrutiny of the real estate sector, allow it to go after tax dodgers more easily, and widen the tax base.

Ms Milly Isingoma Nalukwago, the assistant commissioner for research, planning and development at URA, in the memo said the requirement took effect yesterday.

“This is aimed at registering all the potential taxpayers and widening the current tax base.”

Mr Judy Rugasira Kyanda, the head of Knight Frank, a realtor, welcomed the development.

“What URA, in my opinion, is trying to do is to widen the tax base and they are only asking you to register for a TIN when you are buying or selling a land amounting to Shs10 million and above.”

However, Mr Albert Beine, a senior tax consultant, warned that the new rule could hit land transactions, especially in the rural areas.

“The intention is to monitor the land transaction that is happening, but the challenge is it requires that the person doing it must have a telephone number, email address and a stable Internet connection,” he said.

“Imagine if it’s your grandfather in the village selling a plot of land who doesn’t have any of those.”

Mr Beine is also of the view that the requirement by URA will have a negative impact on Stamp Duty collections. At the moment you don’t need to possess a TIN for you to transfer anything of value including piece of land.

“People will now buy land after entering an agreement and fail to transfer because they don’t have a TIN and this in turn will have an effect on the collection of Stamp Duty – a tax payable on every document that confers any right or transferred, extended, extinguished or recorded among things,’’ he said.

Land fragmentation

Mr Beine also warned that the move could increase land fragmentation with sellers dividing their land into smaller plots for sale below the threshold. He noted that the TIN requirement could inflate the tax register with one-time registrations, say by peasants who would be captured by the system inaccurately as businesspeople.

This is the latest move by URA to target the real estate industry after a new tax on rental income instituted this financial year.

URA is keen to widen the tax contribution to Gross domestic product (GDP) which has, for over a decade, stagnated at between 12 and 13 percent, which is lower than in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. The tax-to-GDP ratio, which records how much of a country’s output goes to government in form of tax receipts, is also lower than the sub-Saharan African average of 16 percent.

During its 30th anniversary celebrations in September, URA was criticised by President Museveni for “not doing enough” to widen the tax base which had grown from 4 to 11 percent before stagnating at between 12 and 13 percent for more than a decade.

According to President Museveni, URA will have to double the tax-to-GDP ratio to between 20 and 26 percent for the public finances to become self-sufficient.

URA spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa last night sought to walk back the new measure contained in the leaked internal memo in a telephone conversation with this newspaper.

“This is not the official communication and that is not how we communicate,” he said, adding: “We shall issue a statement pertaining this matter.”

Domestic revenue

Government’s five-year domestic revenue mobilisation strategy aims to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 16 percent by 2023. In the Financial Year 2020/2021, URA collected net revenue of Shs19.2 trillion, a 14 percent growth from the previous year, which translated into a tax-to-GDP ratio of 12.99 percent.

In real terms, this reflected a growth in revenue of Shs25 trillion – the highest in four years – and a growth in the ratio by 1 percent.