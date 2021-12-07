Prime

URA sets new tax rule for land buyers, sellers

Residential houses. The requirement will increase URA’s scrutiny of the real estate sector, allow it to go after tax dodgers more easily, and widen the tax base. PHOTO/FILE

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

What you need to know:

  • Government’s five-year domestic revenue mobilisation strategy aims to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to 16 percent by 2023.
  • Ms Milly Isingoma Nalukwago, the assistant commissioner for research, planning and development at URA, in the memo said the requirement took effect yesterday.


Anyone buying or selling land worth Shs10 million or more must now have a tax identification number, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said in a leaked internal memo.
The requirement will increase URA’s scrutiny of the real estate sector, allow it to go after tax dodgers more easily, and widen the tax base. 
Ms Milly Isingoma Nalukwago, the assistant commissioner for research, planning and development at URA, in the memo said the requirement took effect yesterday.
“This is aimed at registering all the potential taxpayers and widening the current tax base.”

