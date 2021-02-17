URSB wants fast completion of business centre to save Shs1b on rent

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH More by this Author

Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) is seeking quick completion of the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre to save close to Shs1b in monthly rent.

The construction of the centre, which was launched on February 1, 2018 is being worked on by China National Engineering Technology Corporation under a $3m World Bank funding facility.

The centre seeks to create a one-stop facility, which will house key government agencies including URSB, Capital Markets Authority and Uganda Investment Authority, among others that seek to enhance business development .

However, in an interview on the sidelines of a guided tour of the centre in Kololo, Kampala Amb Francis Butagira, the chairman URSB, said the completion of the building was behind schedule, which has forced them to provision for more rent payments.

“You know the contractors keep on postponing completion. We have formed a committee to be in constant touch because last time they gave us a promise of December 2020,” he said, noting that the contractor has given a new completion date in May.

While launching the Shs54b centre, Prime Minister Ruhukana Ruhakana Rugunda, said it will save government close to Shs3.4b it has been spending on rent annually.

The centre will also help some government agencies to work in an integrated manner to enhance and quicken business registration and investment.

Amb Butagira noted the centre will house other partner agencies involved in the ease of doing business to enable faster transaction times in service delivery across all services.

It will also be a key driver in helping Uganda to improve its ranking in the World Bank Doing Business Report.

Ms Mercy Kainbwisho, the acting URSB registrar general, said the move will be a major milestone that will save URSB enormous amounts of money spent on rent.

