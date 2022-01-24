UTB unveils new identity, seeks to realign destination Uganda 

Predicent Museveni signs on the board to launch the new brand identity in Kololo, Kampala at the weekend. Photo | Courtesy 

New Content Item (16)

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The new identity - Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa – which was launched by President Museveni at the weekend, is part of UTB’s 2021/25 strategic plan that seeks to realign tourism marketing as well as sustainably increase the volume and value of tourism in Uganda.

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has launched a new brand identity that seeks to sustainably promote Uganda as a competitive tourism destination for inclusive development. 

