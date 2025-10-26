Valuation is why rich folks never sit on cash in banks, says Absa Bank MD Wandera

In a market where many lenders fight for scraps, Absa Bank stands among the institutions that shape credit, confidence, and innovation. Deogratius Wamala does more than fight for crumbs while lunching with David Wandera—Absa’s top dog in Uganda.

He starts with a grin and a line that sums him up: “I like these because they’re not recorded. I don’t have to revise.”

In other words, no cameras, no recorders, no need to polish. For a bank chief, that’s rare. For the reader, it’s a hint…this won’t be corporate talk.

David Wandera calls himself a “difficult sanguine,” a man with only two speeds: full throttle or stop. That restless fire showed up early. Though an only child, he never felt lonely—uncles and grandparents kept him grounded with discipline, thrift, and a hunger to do things right.

He loved sports but learned fast that size matters. Too small for rugby, he switched to field hockey—and pushed hard enough to be capped while still at university. That was his first leadership clue: if one door won’t open, find another—and burst through it. School was no smooth ride either. He wasn’t born a math whiz.

In Senior Four, tired of struggling, he grabbed a Pure Maths book, read it cover to cover—twice—and solved every problem two different ways. It sounds quirky, almost obsessive, but it’s really his life philosophy: when the path is blocked, don’t give up. Build another.

Money’s mood

Finance wasn’t a grand plan—it was curiosity. An uncle steered him toward accounting because he already loved trade and commerce. In his first year of B.Com, with no tutor and no Internet, he picked up an old ACCA book and taught himself. That do-it-yourself streak stuck.

He joined Bank of Uganda and there, he’d spend evenings buried in the East African newspaper, tracking Nairobi Stock Exchange tables like a detective chasing money’s mood. He tried auditing but hated the “policeman” work of catching mistakes.

He wanted to build, not police. So he moved. He chased markets. He kept learning. On paper, his CV looks neat. In truth, it follows a rhythm: curiosity first, competence next, results after.

Ask him what has changed in finance, and his answer is refreshingly blunt. ‘Tools evolve, markets globalise, dashboards shine brighter.’ But the craft is the same: “Corporate finance is balance sheet, profit and loss, and cash flow.” Miss those, and you’re only guessing. That’s the nugget for anyone dreaming of his path: the spreadsheet isn’t a chore, it’s the story. Learn to read it.

Basics first

In an industry that often hides behind safe clichés, Wandera’s story feels different: restless, practical, laser-focused on outcomes. Absa Uganda, under his watch, won’t be about theatrics. The man who once taught himself finance from a worn-out textbook and tracked stock tables for fun is unlikely to waste time clinging to outdated processes.

He’s after the same thing he’s always been after: results. For him, the rules of finance haven’t changed—it’s still debit and credit, assets and liabilities. What’s changed is access.

“Knowledge is everywhere,” he says, pointing to YouTube lectures and online courses that now make learning instant and democratic. The game hasn’t changed, only the tools.

His own game was forged before that shift. Curiosity is his engine. Friends laugh that he asks too many questions, but it’s also why he won’t accept shallow explanations. When young people ask for advice, he doesn’t coat it in clichés. First: patience. “Know what you want, and the price you’re willing to pay.” He lived that—sacrificing university fun for hours buried in textbooks.

Friends teased that he made them feel unserious, rushing from class straight to study. But that discipline, he insists, is the foundation for mastery.

To explain, he borrows from The Karate Kid: the apprentice forced to polish cars, clockwise and anticlockwise, before realising the motions were training his fighting stance. The lesson is that mastery comes from basics, repeated until they’re second nature. Finance, he says, is no different: without strong foundations, the higher levels crumble.

Global eyes What sets Wandera apart is how his global education sharpened his local vision. Studying finance abroad forced him to test his Ugandan training against tougher standards. It showed him just how connected the world is. On investing, his warning is blunt.

Just because the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda pours money into telecoms doesn’t mean you should. Real investors, he argues, think like Warren Buffett—patient, long-term, guided by fundamentals, not fads. When Wandera looks back on his eight years at Absa, he doesn’t begin with his own milestones. He begins with reform. Joining in 2017 as head of financial markets, he quickly found himself in the thick of changes that reshaped Uganda’s bond market.

He remembers sitting with officials at the Ministry of Finance and Uganda Revenue Authority, pushing to cut tax on long-term bonds from 20 percent to 10 percent.

“It was better for everyone,” he says. The results proved him right. Coupled with the primary dealer system introduced in 2020, the bond market has since grown by 400 percent.

For a country often called sluggish in capital markets, that was nothing short of a turnaround. Uganda’s rise in the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index tells the same story: climbing from tenth to fourth in just a few years.

For Wandera, that ranking isn’t a corporate trophy but proof that regulators, ministries, and banks can work together to make Uganda’s markets more transparent and trusted.

“Being part of that is something I’m really proud of,” he says. It’s a clue to what he values—legacy built not on titles, but on systemic change. Absa itself has also been on a sprint. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the bank has grown at double digits—15 percent compound annual growth rate, across corporate, investment, and retail banking. In 2024 alone, profit after tax jumped by 22 percent. Sustaining that pace, Wandera says, takes two things in balance: discipline and innovation. Lending is one thing, but survival depends on sharp risk management.

“You don’t just lend,” he says with a banker’s bluntness. “You have to make sure you don’t lose what you’ve lent.”

Brick by brick

What’s striking is how Wandera frames Absa’s future. He doesn’t begin with balance sheets or processes but with people and culture.

“Without the right mindset, technology and expansion won’t deliver,” he says.

He likens it to a Ferrari in the wrong hands: powerful, yes, but likely to crash at the first corner. For him, culture is the driver; technology is only the enabler.

That philosophy already shows in Absa’s recent moves: digital loans rolled out, agency banking expanded, a business banking club launched, and partnerships with fintechs to reach communities the bank can’t directly serve. None of these are framed as shiny products. Each is shaped by a simple question: what do customers need, and how can we make their lives easier?

In moments like this, Wandera sounds almost Jobsian, echoing the Apple founder’s belief that great companies obsess over users, not internal processes. He sums up his vision in three points: customer value, a culture of excellence, and inclusion powered by technology.

Absa, he argues, is no longer competing only with banks—it’s competing for relevance in people’s everyday lives. And if that means rethinking legacy habits, he’s ready to do it. For Wandera, becoming Absa Uganda’s first Ugandan managing director (MD) is more than a career milestone—it’s a national moment.

“It’s an incredible honour,” he says, “not just for me, but for all Ugandans who aspire to be MDs in banks.” He’s quick to dismiss the idea that Uganda lacks talent. In fact, all of the top banks have, at one point, been led by Ugandans.

His own rise, he insists, is not about scarcity but about timing: the right skills meeting the right opportunity. His goal now is to lead with the same discipline and consistency that built his career “brick by brick.”

Leaving it better

The toughest part of leading a multinational, Wandera explains, is living in two worlds at once: the demands of local regulation and the expectations of global oversight. Absa Uganda answers both to the Bank of Uganda and to group headquarters in South Africa, under the eye of the South African Reserve Bank.

“It means you’re called to a higher standard,” he says—juggling compliance, performance, and stakeholders on both fronts. But for him, leadership is never just about targets.

He takes pride in leaving every place better than he found it, and in developing people who go on to surpass even his own achievements. “The mark of a great teacher is when the students are better than the teacher,” he says.

Already, some of the people who worked under him have become CEOs in their own right—something he values as much as financial results.

His first love, though, remains capital markets. He still shares trivia in friends’ WhatsApp groups—like the day Oracle’s Larry Ellison added $70 billion to his net worth in a single day.

“It’s valuation, not cash,” he laughs, pointing out why the world’s richest rarely sit on money in the bank.

By the end of our conversation, one truth is clear. For Wandera, leadership is about more than numbers. It is about inclusion, talent, and trust. “I want to be remembered as someone who left the bank stronger, the people better, and the customers more empowered.”

In Uganda’s banking arena, three giants set the pace: Stanbic, Centenary, and Absa. Together, they take more than 60 percent of industry profits, leaving the rest to scramble. Stanbic leads with nearly half a trillion shillings. Centenary follows as the strongest indigenous bank. Then comes Absa, which holds almost 11 percent of all profits, a solid third place.

In 2024, Absa posted Shs177.8 billion, up by 22 percent from the year before. That’s more than all banks ranked 11th and below combined.

With Wandera now steering the lender, the task is for him to guard Absa’s share, grow it, and by extension, help set the direction of Uganda’s financial system.