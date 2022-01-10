Prime

Volume of payments by cheque drops to 10% ahead of deadline

A customer uses a point of sale terminal to complete a transaction. Modern technological developments have altered the way consumers interact with financial institutions. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • This development comes ahead of the implementation of the limit in the amount of money paid through the cheque system by the Bank of Uganda which begins on January 15, 2022. 

The volume of payments using cheques has declined.  Payments by cheque in Uganda now constitute 10 per cent of the total payments as the general public shifts to electronic payments system. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.