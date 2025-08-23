What shrinking of Uganda’s current account deficit means

Economists around the world argue that the balance of payment (BOP) matters a great deal to countries because it provides a comprehensive record of all economic transactions between residents of a country and the residents of the world.

What is BOP and why should one care about it?

At its simplest, BOP entails the elements of the state of Current Account Deficit (CAD). BOP is tremendously important to a country because it helps monetary policy makers rightly assess the economic health of the country. It helps in identifying vulnerabilities and consequently guide policy decisions to formulate macroeconomic policies.

This includes those related to trade, exchange rates, and capital flows. It also puts a finger on the pulse by monitoring trade relationships, informing investment decisions, managing exchange rates and assessing external debt.

In its year to June 2025 dataset, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) discloses that Uganda’s CAD narrowed to $3.6b from $4.2b in the previous year. This as the rise in total inflows from exports, travel receipts and remittances outpaced the rise in expenditures on imports and transport services.

The central bank explains that exports increased to $10.6b in the year to June 2025 from $7.8b in the year to June 2024 supported by 31 percent increase in price and an eight percent increase in volume. Gold, coffee and cocoa were main drivers. While imports increased to $13.2b from $10.8b over the same period, increases in all private sector imports except oil imports dropped by seven percent due to a reduction in prices.

The financial account surplus expanded to $4.5b at the end of June 2025 from $2.5b. This was primarily driven by strong inflows in direct and portfolio investments. Other investments recorded a turnaround to net inflows of $164.2m compared to net outflows in the previous year.

The overall BOP registered a surplus of $1.0b, leading to a buildup in the stock of reserves to $4.3b (3.9 months) at the end of June 2025. This is up from $3.2b or 3.1 months in June 2024.

So what is the current BOP outlook?

BoU says in the short-term the shifting global economic dynamics are expected to impact the developments in the BOP. Lower commodity prices and a weakening US dollar are likely to push the trade deficit up hence negatively impacting the current account.

“However, volumes of coffee exports are expected to maintain momentum attributed to government programmes, partly cushioning the impact from the price declines. Remittances are likely to remain resilient despite tighter immigration policies in some host countries, bolstered by government initiatives to strengthen the labour externalisation programme,” the central bank said in a monetary policy report of August.

In the aforesaid report, BoU says the financial account surplus is expected to remain supported by robust foreign direct investment (FDI) flows and inflows by offshore investors into the government debt securities market supported by favourable interest rates and a stable exchange rate.

“Risks are tilted to the downside reflecting heightened external vulnerabilities arising from elevated trade policy uncertainty and geo-economic fragmentation. In addition, recent shifts by advanced countries away from development aid towards prioritisation of defence spending could lead to reduction in current transfers,” the central bank said.

It added: “Failure of conclusion of pending trade negotiations such as with China could start weighing more heavily on activity, affecting firms’ investment decisions in existing and new trade linkages.”

What about the fiscal performance?

About Uganda’s fiscal performance, the central bank says Fiscal Deficit is estimated at 6.1 percent in the Financial Year (FY)2024/2025 (compared to the earlier projection of seven percent) up from 4.7 percent in FY2023/2024. Fiscal consolidation remains in the outer years.

In FY2025/2026, fiscal deficit/GDP is projected at 6.4 percent. The government plans to issue domestic securities, amounting to Shs21.4 trillion of which Shs.11.2 trillion is NDF. In Quarter One, the government plans to raise Shs9.32 trillion through 10 auctions.

This includes the issuance of a 25-year Treasury bond, which is scheduled to be issued three times this FY. Treasury Bills—Shs330b; Bonds (three tenures)—Shs990b; Bonds (four tenures)—Shs1.4 trillion.

As at end July, four auctions conducted raised Shs2.69 trillion; NDF (Net Domestic Financing) of Shs1.469 trillion, which is 12 percent of the target. The central bank, however, says the fiscal outlook could be complicated by a number of factors.

“On the upside: uncertainty in external financing, geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions, rising debt service burden. On the downside: enhanced tax administration and enforcement, trade negotiations and increased concessional financing.”

A word about the economic growth developments then…

Well, the central bank says economic activity remains robust, strengthening further during FY2024/2025 to 6.3 percent. This is up from 6.1 percent in FY2023/2024 and the increment was supported by improvements in agricultural and industrial activities.

On the expenditure side, growth was driven by aggregate demand, especially government expenditure. Consequently, economic growth is projected at six to 6.5 percent for the FY2025/2026, rising an average of about eight percent in the outer five FYs.