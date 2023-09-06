World Bank, govt inspect works in Isingiro ahead of project closure 

A team of World Bank and government officials is in Isingiro District and other parts of mid-western Uganda to assess the progress of projects under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID).

The projects are part of the $360m USMID programme, which targets infrastructure development of local governments. The project is expected to close in December.

In Isingiro, the team has already reviewed ongoing construction of new gravel and tarmac roads and markets. Others to be inspected include an abattoir and social centres. At least Shs32b was committed to projects in Isingiro District.

The inter-agency inspection team verifies civil works of local government projects, which will be prepared for onward commissioning by the of the end year.

The team is composed of representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister, ministries of Lands and Local governments, PPDA and Uganda Road Fund

Mr Johnstone Bigiira, the Ministry of Lands assistant commissioner land administration, said with most of the projects coming to a close, contractors must be doing final touches such as working on drainage systems and building access roads to different residences, among others.

The project includes construction of four 18.8 kilometer gravel roads by AK Estates worth Shs4.5b, which are expected to improve mobility, especially in the movement of matooke and maize.

In the Mabone area of Isingiro Town Council, the team warned the contractor not to demobilise equipment before fully completing contracted works.

"Suspend the completion report being shared right now. We want you to streamline your progress above the 60 percent we are seeing in this verification exercise," Ms Olive Nalugo, the USMID project engineer, said.

The team also agreed with Isingiro District officials to undertake testing of the gravel depth and quality at an interval of 50 metres on each of the roads being worked on next week.

The team also inspected the Shs2.9b Isingiro Daily Market, whose progress was found to be behind schedule.

Ms Nalugo noted that the contract period had gone beyond the extended period, warning that the contactor risked being charged for liquidated damages.

"We are worried for the timelines of this project. We want you to improve safety and environmental measures on the site. Erosion control is very critical because we don’t want water to flow anyhow," Ms Margaret Lwanga, the USMID environmental specialist, said.

Eng Irene Mugisa, the Beru Investments project manager, which was contracted to build the Isingiro Daily Market, said they would mobilise more workers on site, noting that civil works would be completed within six weeks.

Other roads benefiting in Isingiro Town Council include Sonko, Bidondo, Down Town Road, Taxi Park Links, Kategirwe and Market Street Road.

These will be tarmacked to eliminate dust as well as enhance mobility for both motorists and pedestrians.

Besides Isingiro, other local governments implementing similar projects include Kamwenge, Kiryandongo, Terego, Arua, Lamwo, Obongi, Yumbe, Madi-Okolo, Adjumani and Arua.