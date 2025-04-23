World Bank planning new Shs2 trillion urban development project  

The World Bank has said it will build on the success registered under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project to launch a successor programme under which it will continue to support urban infrastructure development.

The World Bank, through the $360m USMID project, which ended in June last year, had since 2013, enhanced urban infrastructure development by supporting road, markets and water sources construction in at least 33 local governments across Uganda.

State Minister for Urban Development Obiga Kania had last year indicated that government was already negotiating with the World Bank for the continuity of another project called the Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development, which he said would more or less have the same activities, but at a deeper level.

However, without giving details, while speaking at the two-day Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development first annual Urban Development Conference in Munyonyo, Kampala, Ms Huyen Phan, the World Bank task team leader, said the Bank would support a new urban infrastructure development programme in different cities and municipalities across Uganda.

"We are anchoring our subsequent support for urban infrastructure projects in Uganda on the performance of USMID," she said, without giving details on when the programme would start or how it would be executed.

People familiar with the negotiations say the new project is estimated to be nearly Shs2 trillion.

There has been a renewed call for strategic physical planning across Uganda, given the rapid urbanisation rate estimated at more than 5 percent.

Speaking at the same conference, Works and Transport Minister Katumba Wamala told stakeholders, among whom included mayors, town planners and technocrats to protect and maintain USMID infrastructure because it remains critical in stimulating economic growth.

"Local leaders [should] ensure full maintenance of [USMID] infrastructure to ensure they benefit the community in promoting trade and commerce,” Mr Katumba said.

The conference, which brought together urban development stakeholders, sought to discuss and shape the future of Uganda’s towns and cities, many of which have benefited from the 10 years of USMID.

The conference reviewed progress in urban development, shared best practices, and aligned efforts with national and global development frameworks such as Vision 2040, the Third National Development Plan (NDPIII), and the Sustainable Development Goals.