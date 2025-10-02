World Bank wants govt to increase income tax to 35% 

The World Bank has urged government to introduce a new 35 percent income tax band for individuals earning between Shs5.82m and Shs120m annually as part of reforms to boost domestic revenue mobilisation.

In its 25th Uganda Economic Update, the Bank observed that Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains stubbornly low at just above 13 percent, well below both the regional average and the government’s own target of 18 percent.

Mr Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Division Director for Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Somalia, said this low ratio limits government’s capacity to invest in health, education, infrastructure, and social protection, while also undermining the country’s resilience to shocks.

“This means broadening the tax base, closing loopholes, and ensuring that high-net-worth individuals and large firms contribute their fair share. The Update provides concrete policy options, including reforms to the personal income tax system and strengthening compliance among high-net-worth individuals,” he said.

Proposed adjustments

The Uganda Economic Update recommends maintaining existing rates for most taxpayers but creating a new 35 percent band for middle-to-upper earners, alongside raising the income tax exemption threshold to Shs4.02m from the current Shs2.82 million.

Currently, government exempts personal incomes under Shs2.82m per annum. But those earning between Shs2.82m and Shs4.02m pay 10 percent, while incomes between Shs4.02m and Shs4.92m are taxed at 20 percent.

Individuals earning between Shs4.92m and Shs120m are taxed at 30 percent, and those above Shs120m pay a 40 percent rate. If adopted, the new reforms would raise the rate for earners between Shs5.82m and Shs120m from 30 percent to 35 percent.



According to World Bank, these measures would generate an additional Shs149b in revenue, equivalent to 0.1 percent of GDP, while protecting low-income earners and improving tax equity.

Government’s concerns

Deputy Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Patrick Ocailap, welcomed the Update but cautioned that the proposed changes could increase the tax burden rather than reduce it.

“The taxation system must support national savings and encourage enterprise creation, some of which are financed through household savings. Taxing compliant individuals more heavily risks being counterproductive and could worsen household poverty,” he said.

Mr Ocailap stressed that priority should be given to improving tax administration through digitization, business formalization, regulatory reforms, and expansion of the economy.

He argued that rather than raising taxes on compliant individuals, government should focus on broadening the tax base, including taxation of the online economy.

Tackling loopholes

The World Bank also highlighted significant tax leakages caused by under-reporting and evasion by high-net-worth individuals, recommending linking tax identification numbers to land titles, bank accounts, and company ownership, as well as cutting preferential treatment for groups such as MPs, judicial officers, and military personnel.



These exemptions, it noted, cost the country nearly Shs555.91b annually, or 0.3 percent of GDP.

Data from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) shows that despite the number of high-net-worth individuals growing sharply, from 144 in 2019 to 1,359 in 2023, tax collections from this group have been inconsistent.

Collections fell from Shs168.62b in June 2021 to Shs121.21 billion in June 2022, before recovering slightly to Shs130.06b in 2023 and Shs152.72b in 2024.

High-net-worth individuals are defined as those with shareholding in companies with annual turnover of at least Shs40b, net investable assets worth Shs1b, land transactions above Shs1b, annual imports of Shs1b, or ownership of vehicles valued at more than Shs500m.

In its Uganda Economic Update, the World Bank insists that reforming income tax was necessary for Uganda to expand its tax base, improve fairness, and create fiscal space for development spending.

Government, however, remains cautious, warning that raising rates without strengthening administration and broadening the base could undermine savings and investment, while fueling inequality.

Calls grow for reforms to boost Uganda’s revenue base

Meanwhile, the World Bank has urged Uganda to undertake reforms aimed at increasing domestic revenue mobilization, which remains low despite years of policy initiatives.

While launching the 25th Uganda Economic Update in Kampala on Tuesday, the World Bank country director for Uganda, Kenya, and Somalia, Mr Qimiao Fan, said raising more revenue must go hand in hand with improving efficiency in public spending, noting that too much of the budget is consumed by recurrent expenditures, while vital development spending on infrastructure and human capital remains insufficient.



“Inefficiencies in investment management, procurement, and maintenance reduce value, with only about two-thirds of the capital budget executed each year,” he said.

The Uganda Economic Update recommends strengthening public investment management, standardizing costs, and rolling out electronic procurement systems across all agencies.



The World Bank estimates that such reforms could save at least 0.5 percent of GDP, while improving education and health spending would create a more productive workforce.

Weaknesses

The Uganda Economic Update also highlights weaknesses in Uganda’s tax system, including unnecessary exemptions of personal incomes of certain groups of people, some of whom are the country’s highest earners.

It further advises adoption of legal and policy reforms to close loopholes and improve transparency, such as mandatory disclosure of major asset ownership, linking tax identification numbers to land titles and bank accounts, and establishing a beneficial ownership registry.

Also, the World Bank recommends that building a centralized wealth database, integrating land, company, customs, and financial data, would also help identify leakages.

The Bank cautioned that tax holidays and exemptions, particularly the 10-year holiday for large firms, have failed to drive significant new investment. Eliminating such incentives could raise at least Shs101.5 billion annually.

Deputy Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Patrick Ocailap, welcomed the recommendations but stressed that reforms must be carefully assessed to avoid disruptions.