From founder to team member: The evolution every business needs

A running joke in my office is, “a founder, a chief executive officer, and a manager walk into the room… and it’s the same exhausted person, wearing different hats.”

In the early days of a startup, especially in an emerging market, this multitasking makes sense.

One person often shifts between roles that in mature ecosystems would be split across entire executive teams.

Sometimes, a founder isn’t just the vision bearer; they are also the operations manager, the IT guy, HR, and head of finance, all while planning for the future.

But when must leadership evolve for the business to thrive?

While the spirit of entrepreneurship in Uganda is alive and well, many businesses remain tied to their founders long after the startup phase.

Founder-led leadership can fuel early momentum; however, no business can thrive on passion alone.

As teams grow and operations become more complex, founders must evolve into chief executive officers.

This means letting go of the need to do everything and focusing instead on building systems, empowering teams, and thinking long-term.

It requires developing new skills such as strategic delegation and, at times, having the humility to let others lead in areas where they excel. This shift, from doing to enabling, is essential.

Approximately 18 years ago, the Mandela Group of Companies registered the name Café Javas as a trademark, and over the course of time, they have successfully built up this business with untold and impressive growth and results seldom seen in the hospitality industry.

Today, it is one of East Africa’s most recognised restaurant brands. It has scaled at an impressive speed through systems: consistent service, streamlined operations, and clearly defined roles.

Skilled managers handle logistics, customer experience, and staff development while freeing leadership to focus on strategy and scale. That’s the difference between growing a business and simply running one.

Delegating isn't a weakness; it’s a strategy. Global giants know when to evolve; Apple’s story is a classic case.

Steve Jobs was not just Apple’s founder; he was its driving force. In 2011, as his health declined, Jobs stepped down and recommended Tim Cook as his successor.

Cook’s strength in operations and supply chain management helped Apple scale globally.

Businesses with regional or global ambitions must ask regularly: Is our leadership model still working?

Growth eventually outpaces even the most driven founder. Vision starts a company, structure scales it, and leadership transforms it.