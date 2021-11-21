Prime

How carpenter built thriving business on Shs1.3m capital

Mr Mugabi (centre) with some of his employees put final touches on a piece of furniture at his workshop in Industrial Area. PHOTO/GODFREY LUGAAJU

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • He plans to set up a bigger warehouse in Industrial Area and open more workshops in future.
  • He urged banks to reduce interest on loans to encourage young entrepreneurs to borrow and grow their dream businesses.
  • This will also enable him acquire a loan for the expansion of his workshop, he said. 

Born on January 9, 1990, David Mugabi is an entrepreneur and a local of Lubirizi District. He spent almost half of his life growing food crops in the fields. 

