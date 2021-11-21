How carpenter built thriving business on Shs1.3m capital

Born on January 9, 1990, David Mugabi is an entrepreneur and a local of Lubirizi District. He spent almost half of his life growing food crops in the fields.

His mother Dinavence Ndyajunwa was a peasant farmer. She planted cotton, coffee, and banana largely for home consumption and also for an income.

Motivation

Watching his mother’s hustle motivated him to do better in school as they would feed off her sweat. She was a single mother and lived with her parents together with other siblings for survival.

Amidst this setting, he was robbed of a life of plenty given how extensive the family was.

Mugabi wanted better, he was privileged to get an education which was handed over to him by his guardian.

“I was the eldest son of my mother and was followed by my younger sister with whom we went through school with funding from a close maternal cousin,” he recalls. Mugabi would admire how his guardian was committed to looking after him and his sister. “Sister Birungi would share half of the fees bill with mother and she worked tirelessly as a nurse at Mulago Hospital which I found admirable,” he explains. For this reason, the middle-aged business man carried on dreams of becoming a doctor someday, as his grades in sciences were an added advantage to create the dream.

His school days he recalls were calm and ordinary: “I used to help my mother in the fields and also attend to my school schedule. I was humble and hoped for a better life someday,” he says.

With great admiration for a decent education, Mugabi applied for a half bursary at the district after his Senior Six.

Starting

“I was lucky to make it to Kampala University in the 2014 in-take and in preparation I made my maiden entry in Kampala to start an income generating opportunity to cater for half my University bills.”

Kampala’s nightlife he shares was quite strange since the city disco rhythms would echo in his ears at a distance as he closed the day from work. “I never admired the way drunkards would live their lives and preferred how disciplined the born-again behaved which prompted me to give my life in Christ just a few months on arrival to Kampala,” he says.

Fortunately, his employment was assured as his guardian Birungi owned a furniture showroom in Wankoko where the youth and his sister received training on carpentry and joinery.

“The start was tough as most employees never trusted me as I was a learner. It was also hectic and tiresome as I was not used to the long work hours and had to balance work and studies,” he reveals. He stayed firm amidst all criticism and fatigue and decided to drop one thing for another.

“I was an evening student pursuing Bachelor of Computer Science, but could not catch up anymore as I was tired after work. I had to drop school and opted for what was bringing money at the time a decision I have never regretted,” he says.

Working at my guardian’s showroom built confidence in me for close to seven years. I also mastered the skill in sales which I carried on to my own business.

Capital

From an initial capital of Shs1.3m Mugabi has built a regional startup which sells furniture as far as northern Uganda. In 2020, Mugabi quit his job due to what he described as “not being able to reach his potential”.

“I felt like my dream was being suffocated by employment and I wanted to move beyond the confinement,” he said. He used the Shs1.3m he had saved to set up a carpentry workshop in industrial area on 8th street and has never regretted the move.

After paying rent, buying timber and a few tools, he made his first item – a sofa set – which earned him Shs1.6m. Gradually more customers started flocking into his small workshop.

Breakthrough

Impressed by his workmanship, satisfied clients spoke highly of Mugabi’s work and he started bagging bigger contracts that forced him to sometimes close his workshop and work from clients’ premises. He also started saving part of his earnings.

“I saved a lot from the contracts. A third of the money went to rent, another third was directed towards buying more equipment and my upkeep, while I saved the rest,” he said. Every new order that Mugabi got ensured that his business grew a notch. Today, he says he earns about Shs100,000 a day.

Mugabi uses the sewing machine at his workshop. PHOTO/GODFREY LUGAAJU

Unlike some of his peers who display unsold furniture at their workshops to attract clients, Mugabi said that it is unlikely to see completed items lying around his premises because he makes most of his products by order. Most of these orders come from companies.

“A single order can be for furniture worth Shs5m,” he said. Mugabi hires five to 10 temporary workers during peak season.

“I admired the transition of timber to furniture when I was young. I was determined to use my God-given gift to create beautiful furniture,” he said.

Attention to detail

Mugabi says that he invests heavily in the finishing of his furniture, using high quality materials to ensure durability. He invests in the wellbeing of his staff by bringing in counsellors to talk to them, noting that if employees are unhappy, anxious or stressed, they will not perform their duties well.

“Any time an employee is not at peace, their productivity and performance is reduced and the employer suffers loses as a result,” he said, attributing the growth of his business to good relations with his staff.

He added that some employers fail to get the best from their staff because they do not pay attention to their emotional needs. Mugabi says he enjoys meals and evening outings with his staff. He uses every available opportunity to market his work, including displaying his furniture on social media.

His favourite clients, he said, are women. “They are easy and interesting to work with. When a woman makes an order, she knows exactly what she wants, which is different from how men make their orders. A man often orders for a chair, but a woman adds clear specifications about colour, design and size, making it easier to work with her.”

Hurdles

Mugabi says he follows up on sales to solve problems that customers may experience later. The hurdles he has to overcome include expensive, raw materials and high transport costs.

Mugabi says that children fail to make right career choices because parents make decisions for them. “Children portray what they would like to become from an early age and parents should recognise this and help them pursue their dream careers.”

Future

He plans to set up a bigger warehouse in industrial area and open more workshops in future. He urged banks to reduce interest on loans to encourage young entrepreneurs to borrow and grow their dream businesses. This will also enable him acquire a loan for the expansion of his workshop, he said.

Follow these tips to build your business

Many of us grew up watching our parents turn a basement or garage into a carpentry workshop, spend countless weekends building furniture, and amaze us with the results. But whether your passion for carpentry started in childhood or later in life, you undoubtedly know the special kind of satisfaction which comes from building something physical in today’s digital world.

Working with your hands might even be the secret to happiness. But beyond this, carpentry is a skill which is always in demand. With fewer and fewer people going into trades today, this means you can take advantage of this market gap while engaging your passion.

So it is about time you turned your hobby into something more serious and started your own carpentry business. If you are feeling confused or intimidated about anything from how to get start your own carpentry business, apply for a contractor license bond, or making a business plan, here’s how to get started:

Positives

Every carpenter can give his or her own list of reasons why they chose this job, which can include stories of learning with a father or grandfather, a woodworking class they enjoyed in high school or another interesting experience. In addition to those stories, which are great reasons to choose carpentry as a career, there are some very practical reasons as well.

However, there are challenges to starting a carpentry business as well. Carpentry work is physically challenging and accidents can happen, which require you to be prepared and consider all possible outcomes.

If you choose outside carpentry, you will be working in all weather, which could include rain. You need to have very good skills and experience to find and engage customers, and you have to.

The bottom line is that if you have confidence in your abilities and are willing to put in the work to make it happen, starting a carpentrybusiness can be a fulfilling and well-paid career move.

How to start

Before you actually start your carpenter business, you need to make some decisions. These include which aspects of carpentry you will focus on, such as rough or structural work such as roofing, framework or other construction work, or finish work such as cabinetry and trim.

You’ll also need to consider where to work. If you’re focusing on structural carpentry you’ll probably be based on construction sites, but cabinetry and more detailed carpentry are indoor jobs. Would you rather work from home, or rent a separate workshop? Either way, make sure that the local zoning laws permit you to run a business in whatever location you choose.

Tools and training

You cannot become a carpenter without tools. Although starting a carpenter business with carpenter tools can be expensive, hopefully you already have the basics that you need. You can often find tools for lower cost by looking at auctions, newspaper adverts. There are no official carpenter requirements in most places, but being a good carpenter requires a complicated skillset. Most carpenters either learn on the job as an assistant, or take an apprenticeship for three to four years.

Carpenter Insurance

Starting a carpenter business and being a carpenter can be a dangerous job. A lot of accidents can happen on a construction site or in a carpentry workshop so it is vital that you protect yourself and your employees with the necessary carpenter insurance. Be sure to select a policy that will offer you the right amount of coverage for the size of your business and the activities you specialise in.

Carpenter business tips for success

To succeed as a carpenter you will need to keep these tips in mind:

Record your carpenter business ideas in a clear business plan.

Your business plan needs to include points like whether or not you will hire employees, where you’ll work, what type of carpentry you’ll focus on and more.

Choose a good business name that is easy to remember and gives customers a sense of what your business does.

Register your carpentry business as a sole proprietorship or limited liability company. You will need to research your own local and state requirements for registration.

Carry out a marketing campaign so that people in your area know that your business exists. You could distribute flyers, take out an ad in the local paper, set up a website or page on social media to spread the word about your new business.

Once you are established as a carpenter you might decide to take your career further. Options include adding extra certifications in areas such as remodelling and advancing to become a first-line supervisor or construction supervisor.

Succeeding as a carpenter can be challenging, but there are many rewards for carpenters who seize the opportunities.

Conclusion

It is important for you to carry out a well detailed research if you want to venture into the furniture making business. Furniture making is a very interesting and profitable business to start in Uganda especially if you deliver quality and lasting furniture to your clients.