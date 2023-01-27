How Mujjumba’s making money venture failed

The world is crumbling on local investor Farouk Mujjumba so fast that his group of investments could soon be no more.

Like many Ugandan businessmen, Mujjumba’s hitherto thriving chain of business undertakings in Kampala and its suburbs hit rock bottom with the emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mujjumba had irked out a name as a former street kid that worked his way up the social ladder by doing menial jobs to owning several modern kiosks in the city centre, a confectionary factory in Ndejje-Wakiso, a storeyed building in downtown among others.

At the moment, banks that aided him with loans to amplify his business empire are breathing down his neck as he recovers from the shock of KCCA destroying his 14 kiosks spread across the central-business-district thus crippling his earnings.

Through his lawyers M/S Kirumira & Co. Advocates, Mujjumba’s Njumba Group of Companies will now seek legal address as they push the current KCCA to reconsider their stance they deem ‘compromised’.

Smooth start

According to Mujjumba, in his mid-30s, he was first granted a license to occupy the demarcated kiosks space in Kampala by KCCA in 2016 and kept on renewing it upto June 2020. His 14 well designed kiosks from China operated without any hindrance until the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent restrictions set in.

Hell broke loose in January last year when KCCA officials, without giving Mujjumba and his tenants any eviction notice, demolished the kiosks and the merchandise causing mammoth damage to parties involved.

Mujjumba claims the kiosks levelled up to KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka’s smart city demands and should not have been done away with. In his letter to Kisaka on April 16 last year, Mujjumba sought approval to reconstruct the kiosks in order to mitigate further financial loss and pay back the humongous bank loans.

Minister’s intervention

It was a sigh of relief to Mujjumba when the Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda wrote to Kisaka seeking more light on the same matter.

“Mujjumba has raised a complaint concerning how he has been treated unfairly by KCCA. He contends that his business has suffered a huge loss due to unlawful or unjust interference from the KCCA staff,” said Kabanda in a letter dated October 21, 2022.

Kabanda too was touched by Mujjumba’s collapsing business empire and cautioned KCCA executives against sabotaging investors that contribute to the growth of the city and economy at large. She tasked them to take the matter to technocrats so that Mujjumba’s plight, if erroneously tampered with, be restored and the final conclusions reported to her office.

In her response, through a December 22, 2022 letter, Kisakka, acting on the recommendations filed by her deputy David Ssali Luyimbaazi noted that earlier decision is irreversible.

She emphasised the major area of concern that Mujjumba wanted to restore one of his kiosks was located on the road reserve of Namirembe road and Nakivubo channel. She added that the roads Act of 2019 prescribes that road reserves can only be used for public lighting, advertisement, pipelines, telephone lines, fibre optics and other utilities.

The only hope she offered Mujjumba was to wait for the proposed standard policy position regarding the use of public land and road reserves for wider application rather than on a case by case basis. In 1999 while aged 13, he tilted gardens for pay, sold jackfruits and sugarcane and soon bought a bicycle to aid his work.

From street kid to shrewd entrepreneur

Mujjumba’s touching tale of rags to riches is a well-documented piece for many without hope.

Mujumba (right) with ghetto kids in Kamwokya.

Orphaned at an early age and a Primary Five dropout, Mujjumba got out of his comfort in 2000 in Masaka to start making money for survival. He would roam around the village to fetch water in exchange for cash.

After burning his fingers whilst trying out sugar, cigarettes and maize flour trade from Tanzania, he shifted to vending second hand clothes from Chinese traders before making the voyage to Kampala.

His business was erased by fire once in Kampala sending him into street life until he chanced upon Epimark Kagolo, a wealthy businessman in downtown Kampala who would change his life for the better.

“I had heard about an Indian who was selling a house. I told Kagolo about it. He got interested and bought it. This gave me $5,000 in commission,” he says. Mujumba used part of the money to buy a plot of land in Masajja where he would open his first company - Mujumba Group of Companies.

However, he continued with his clothing business before moving into real estate, where he would buy and sell land at a profit. Along his real estate business he moved into making metallic doors and welding in Katwe, Kampala.

For a while now, Mujumba’s name has been synonymous with starting up uplifting projects for slum dwellers through starting livelihood projects in Kampala and its suburbs. It is through such projects that he turned - Kisekka market area - notable for chaotic rioters - into a focused working group of more than 400 mechanics at the moment working closely with city authorities.

Working in tandem with then KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, then Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and retired Makerere Chancellor Prof Mondo Kagonyera, the enterprising Mujjumba had founded fabrication, concrete and welding centres for unemployed urban dwellers in Katwe, Kafumbe Mukasa, Kisenyi and Makindye slums areas.

Through the Covid-19 challenges, Mujjumba went back to his roots, the streets and recruited hundreds to work at his confectionery in Kikajjo-Namasuba.

Put succinctly, an amalgamation of luck, craftiness, robustness and go-getting spirit saw him rise from the streets through vending clothes and several merchandise, acting as a property middle-man to establishing a thread of self-made businesses.

“Through my friends in downtown, I recruited over 180 downtrodden youths, mainly boys. I oriented them and briefed them about the idea of becoming foot soldiers for our products across Kampala. I sieved those that could manage to work at the factory and those that could peddle the distance,” said Mujjumba.

That dream and generosity have now been quashed with Mujjumba’s dwindling business fortunes as he struggles to hold on to their remaining properties.