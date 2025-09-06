How the scorecard of govt initiatives reads

The Finance ministry says the scorecard of government development initiatives tailored in the form of a blended financing model provides grounds for optimism. This, as the implementation status of Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and Parish Development Model (PDM) progresses with the odd hitch here and there. As of the end of the Financial Year (FY)2024/2025, the cumulative capitalisation of PDM Saccos stood at Shs3.26 trillion. Disbursements to final beneficiaries amounted to Shs2.75 trillion, representing a disbursement rate of 84.32 percent.

“A total of 2,792,330 beneficiaries accessed the PRF (Parish Revolving Fund). Overall, a near-equal gender representation among PDM beneficiaries—53.50 percent female and 46.50 percent male—highlighting the programme’s commitment to gender empowerment and bridging economic access gaps,” Ms Charlotte Natumunya, the principal economist in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, said at a Blended Finance Review Engagement.

PDM hits, misses

Ms Natumunya said the majority of PDM loans are accessed by economically active populations, particularly adults and youth, reflecting a focus on empowering working-age individuals. She, however, hastened to add that a significant portion of the elderly population is also benefiting, ensuring financial inclusion for older citizens. The largest allocations include piggery at Shs348.3b (13.0 percent), coffee at Shs333.2b (12.5 percent), and poultry at Shs323.8b (12.1 per cent).

Other notable contributions are goats at Shs297.0b (11.1 percent), maize at Shs247.9b (9.2 percent), and beef cattle at Shs134.0b (5 percent). Smaller allocations are observed in beans at Shs112.0b (4.2 percent), dairy cattle at Shs91.8b (3.4 percent), sheep at Shs89.2b (3.3 percent), and soy beans at Shs56.6b (2.1 percent).

With the digital ecosystem that is Comprehensive National System Integration and Wide Coverage successfully onboarded, and disbursement turnaround time reduced from a month-long delay to 48 hours, the Finance ministry says the poverty alleviation programme is in a good position. “The synchronisation across multiple platforms fosters a real-time, transparent flow of funds, data, and beneficiary feedback, enabling multi-directional communication from parish units all the way to central government agencies,” Ms Natumunya said, adding that, regardless, more can be done, such as warming up to “effective and efficient payment delivery channels for direct beneficiaries.”

The PDM, introduced in 2022, is running alongside the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation or Emyooga. The latter’s intention—since its inception in 2019—is to facilitate socio-economic transformation of households from subsistence to the money economy and market-oriented production. The Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) is the fund manager, and the programme is implemented under a grant financing model (seed capital).

Emyooga

Per the Finance ministry’s dataset, 7,100 Emyooga Saccos and 250,700 parish associations have been formed since inception, with 2.4 million members registered (57.5 percent female, 42.5 percent male). Statistics show that 44,121 Sacco leaders and 482,654 members were trained in financial management, credit management, and resource mobilisation, among others. The statistics further indicate that 3,635 Saccos completed external audits; 4,110 held their Annual General Meetings. Furthermore, 363 Saccos have been supported in value addition, including product quality assurance, business registration, and compliance in collaboration with the taxman, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

The spreadsheet shows that Shs308b was disbursed to the bank accounts of 7,080 Emyooga Saccos. Elsewhere, total savings mobilised Shs88.7b. Ms Natumunya said the total beneficiaries stand at 773,741 beneficiaries who accessed affordable credit from Emyooga Saccos at 8.0 percent annual interest. Records show that total repayments stand at 102 billion. The Emyooga were met with several issues, not least the growing need for certification of products for Emyooga beneficiaries who have gone into value addition. Low repayment rates, in some cases below 30 percent, have not helped matters.

Ditto the Covid-19 pandemic, since many of the borrowers ended up diverting the funds to health and consumptive costs rather than investing in income-generating activities. Notwithstanding, the government says Emyooga beneficiaries have invested in various business enterprises, with notable focus on value addition. Mainly in products like tea, coffee, dairy, crafts, fabrics, apiary, and cosmetics. Women-led Emyooga Saccos have thrived in winemaking, artisan products, and coffee production, among others. Ms Natumunya said as a result, there has been increased production in the local markets, and over 471,918 jobs realised.



