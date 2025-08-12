How to invest in ventures that last beyond the deal

Economies are not defined by what people have but by what they lack.

Scarcity, whether of capital, jobs, land, or access, shapes how people plan, hustle, and dream. It sets the rules of the game, so to speak, and compels people to learn how to manage with very little, stretching a shilling, and spotting opportunities that others might miss.

In Uganda, a “deal” is not just about the money. It is social currency. When someone lands a big payout, news travels fast.

New friends show up. Debts and commitments resurface, real or imagined.

That money is not seen as private; a windfall is communal property that must be enjoyed collectively.

Refusing to share can sour relationships for years. This pressure can drain funds faster than any bad business decision. And while scarcity defines the economy, sudden abundance reveals its deepest weaknesses.

Scarcity teaches survival on little, but it does not teach how to grow from plenty.

For most, when abundance arrives, it can be like handing the keys of a speedboat to someone who has only ever ridden a boda.

Turning money into more money requires skills most of us have never been taught: planning beyond next week, weighing risks, resisting the pull of immediate rewards.

There is, of course, spending that might be sensible, eg, paying for medical treatment, clearing debt, or strengthening social ties that can open future opportunities.

But too often, the spending continues after urgent needs are met and after bottles, a vacation, a car, a wedding meeting or two, the beneficiary’s account is empty, and before long, he (or she) is just an urban legend at a Kampala bar.

The problem is not only personal. It is systemic. Between patronage, corruption, and expensive credit, wealth is concentrated in a small segment of our society. Deals are seen as one of the few openings for upward mobility.

However, without the determination to turn your windfall into steady income, scarcity will quickly return.

Breaking the cycle takes more than saving. Savings can keep money safe for a time, but they do not make it grow. Savings are a pause button, not a growth engine. The real answer is to invest in ventures that last beyond the deal.

That could mean starting or buying into a business that meets market demand, acquiring a financial instrument that generates interest or a property that produces rental income, or pooling resources with partners to create something bigger than you have ever been capable of.

A windfall should be treated as seed capital, not prize money. With the right approach, a windfall can become the base for financial freedom rather than a brief escape from poverty.