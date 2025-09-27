Illegal mineral exploration hurting revenue collection

Uganda’s reliance on foreign funding for project execution and development is not getting any better at a time when direct donor budget support is increasingly dwindling, Business Outlook can reveal. “Over the five previous financial years, the country’s approach to funding its development has significantly shifted,” Ms Peninah Nayiga, a public debt researcher, says in her analysis.

Ms Nayiga, who is also a public debt analyst, reveals: “We're seeing a clear trend, particularly evident from the fiscal year 2020/2021 through the projections for 2025/2026, where the country’s project development is increasingly being dependent on external sources for project execution.” Corroborating Business Outlook’s findings, Nayiga points out that while direct financial assistance to the National Budget had decreased in Financial Year (FY)2024/2025, funds tied to solo projects have surged dramatically, projected to reach nearly Shs9 trillion by the close of FY2025/2026.

She said: “This change isn't merely administrative; it represents a fundamental pivot in how Uganda secures external financing, carrying substantial consequences for our nation's financial health.” She adds: “No wonder, Uganda's total public debt has now climbed to Shs116 trillion. Worryingly, an estimated Shs27 trillion, almost 73 percent of our projected domestic revenue, will be consumed by debt servicing this FY alone.” The rapid increase in project-based loans, many of which come with less favourable non-concessional terms, is directly contributing to these escalating long-term debt obligations. “Unfortunately, this isn't always matched by a proportional increase in the efficiency or impact of the investments they fund,” says the public debt analyst in her analysis.

She continues: “Declining Budget Support (grants) Signals Governance Concerns: The plateauing, and even reduction, in direct budget support from development partners might indicate a growing apprehension regarding Uganda's fiscal discipline and commitment to governance reforms. “The noticeable spike in the resource envelope from Shs52 trillion in FY2023/2024 to Shs72 trillion in the year's prior pre-election year with over 40 percent borrowed for budget and project financing raises legitimate concerns. There's a risk that borrowing decisions are becoming more politically driven, prioritising short-term, visible projects that can garner electoral support rather than focusing on strategic investments with long-term economic value.”

All these budget challenges, according to domestic revenue resource mobilisation advocates, is a result of revenue deficit, pressurising the government into relenting to conditions that otherwise it didn’t have to. This is especially so if it were in position to mobilise enough resources to support its budget without reliance on budget support and foreign aid. Mr Onesmus Mugyenyi, the head of the Environment and Natural Resource Governance Programme at Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode), and also a public policy analyst, concurs with this position.

Ms Phoebe Atukunda, a research fellow at Acode, tells Business Outlook that it became clear that closing revenue leakage gaps in the mining sector—where illegal exploitation of natural resources has become a fixture—will undoubtedly reduce budgetary pressure, constraining service delivery. “Given that this challenge bedevils peers in the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (IGCLR), tackling it as a region will guarantee a long-term revenue mobilisation across the member countries, affording them discretionary spending leg room,” she opines.

And it is for this reason, Dr Mugyenyi says, Ms Atukunda, Mr Paul Twebaze and Mr Peter Watua, who collectively authored the Revenue Mobilisation In Uganda Factsheet, that the ICGLR protocol—seeking to address the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Great Lakes Region as a key factor causing or aggravating endemic conflict and depriving member states of much needed resources—comes into play. The aforementioned researchers also disclosed that lack of effective data management and regular audits in the sector, which is crucial for accountability, is bedevilled by the shortage of trained personnel.

Another deficit in the shape of ineffective technology means that Uganda’s ability to maintain accurate records, ensure traceability, and meet the ICGLR’s Regional Certification Mechanism standards for responsible mineral sourcing continues to be limited. Member states, including Uganda, agreed to put in place regional rules and mechanisms for combating the illegal exploitation of natural resources, which constitute a violation of the States’ sovereignty over their natural resources and represents a serious source of insecurity, instability, tension and conflicts.

The protocol, in particular, seeks to ensure any activity bearing on natural resources must fully respect the permanent sovereignty of each State over its natural resources and comply with harmonised national legislation, as well as the principles of transparency, responsibility, equity, and respect for the environment and human settlements. This is in addition to ensuring, through national and international legal means, there is an end to impunity in the illegal exploitation of natural resources by individuals and corporations.





According to the protocol, something the four researchers concur with, it is about time a regional certification mechanism for the exploitation, monitoring and verification of natural resources within the Great Lakes Region is established. Building on the identified challenges, the fact sheet recommends bolstering effective implementation of the Regional Initiative against illegal exploitation of natural resources in Uganda and the region. Specifically through fostering regional cooperation, strengthening collaboration with other ICGLR member states with a view to enhance the effectiveness of the Regional Initiative to fight against the illegal exploitation of natural resources (RINR).

This is in addition to sharing best practices, resources, and experiences, creating a more unified approach to tackling illegal exploitation across borders. Regular meetings and workshops among member states can facilitate this cooperation. Furthermore, the regional cooperation enables intelligence sharing, which enhances information sharing among ICGLR member states to identify and dismantle transnational criminal networks involved in illegal exploitation. This could involve establishing a secure communication platform and regular joint operations. Investing in capacity building for both government officials and mining operators is crucial.

Training programmes should focus on best practices in mineral governance, compliance with certification standards, and effective auditing processes. By enhancing the skill sets of stakeholders involved in the mining sector, Uganda can foster a more compliant and efficient industry. Experts say there is a need to strengthen anti-corruption agencies to support efforts to fight against corruption within government institutions in the mining sector to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation. And the need to increase budgetary allocation to relevant agencies to facilitate the implementation of activities under RINR and recruitment of staff in key positions cannot be underscored enough.

They add that accelerating the implementation of the Mining and Minerals Act 2022 to support the formalisation of artisanal mining operations in Uganda should be a priority. Formalisation of the ASM sector is very critical as far as enhancing revenue collection for the country is concerned. Mr Emmanuel Kibirige, the managing director of Kafene Treasure Minerals Ltd, who is also the general secretary of Mubende United Miners Assembly Limited, says informality remains the biggest stumbling block. “Majority of our players use hoes and axes—in other words an informal way of mining and quarrying. So how do you effectively tax a sector like that?”

In the July 2025 edition of the Deep Earth International Wrapper, Mr Don Bwesigye Binyina, the executive director of the Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy (ACEMP), noted that value addition and technology accessibility are the biggest challenges so far in the mining industry. He further noted that despite that, no entity is willing to give away its technology for free. For that he implores the government to intentionally invest in science and technology. This, he reckons, fits well in the strategic plan to achieve the $500 billion in 15 years.

Speaking to skills development as highlighted in the National Development Plans (NDPs), Mr Binyina holds that there is work to be done to address the human capacity gap. He disclosed that the mining industry needs about 5,000 skilled personnel, stressing the urgency for the government to make this plan come to pass.



