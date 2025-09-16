Beyond policies: IRA’s push to professionalise insurance sector  

Uganda’s insurance sector is grappling with rising scrutiny over its practices, including policy writing and claims management.

A growing chorus is advocating for enhanced professionalism, with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) urging industry players to prioritise integrity and transparency to rebuild public trust.

IRA Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega says it is important to be clear in drafting policies and handling claims, while on the other hand, insurance professionals need to explain policy terms, clauses, and claims processes thoroughly to avoid disputes.

Loss assessors and adjusters, he said, also need to be independent and share reports with both policyholders and insurers, but adopt a proactive approach by finding reasons to honor claims rather than avoid payouts.

In the 2025 second quarter, 168 complaints were lodged, of which 150 were resolved, achieving an 89 percent resolution rate and covering Shs18b in value at risk.

Appeals and fraud detection

Since its establishment in 2022, the Insurance Appeals Tribunal has managed 51 appeals, including 25 this year, mainly related to group life, motor comprehensive, and medical claims.

During the period, the Fraud Investigations Unit registered four cases valued at Shs449.7m, highlighting gaps in claims verification and underwriting diligence.

The findings underscore the need for stronger fraud detection and inter-agency collaboration.

Tribunal reforms and challenges

Tribunal chairperson Rita Namakiika Nangono said there are several challenges, including ambiguous policy documents, unclear claims procedures, and prolonged claims investigations, particularly in cross-border cases.

She said vague clauses hinder enforceability and consumer understanding, while extended timelines delay compensation for policyholders.

Looking ahead

Uganda’s insurance sector is at a turning point. Strengthening professionalism, refining policy wording, and improving claims management will be critical to regaining public confidence.