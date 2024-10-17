Old Mutual hosts breakfast to celebrate customers and showcase innovations

UAP Old Mutual hosted an exclusive breakfast engagement at Skyz Protea Hotel, Naguru, as part of International Customer Service Week under the theme "Above and Beyond." The event highlighted the importance of exceptional customer service in driving business success, fostering loyalty, and building trust.

The breakfast gathering was among several activities organized throughout the month to appreciate stakeholders for their continuous support. UAP Old Mutual, a leading financial services provider offering insurance, savings, and asset management, reiterated its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with solutions designed to ensure long-term financial security.

During the event, Richard Mugarura Gatete, Customer Experience Manager at Old Mutual Life Assurance, outlined recent innovations aimed at enhancing customer experience. He introduced the “Old Mutual Life Yo” self-service portal, which allows retail customers to track their policies in real time. Additionally, a new client portal by the Old Mutual Investment Group now provides customers with updates on their unit trust investments. These technological developments underscore UAP Old Mutual’s mission to provide seamless, customer-centric solutions.

Ruth Ndawula, Customer Experience Manager for UAP Old Mutual General Insurance, emphasized the company’s efforts to align business objectives with community service. She pointed out the company’s recent free medical camp during Customer Service Week, which provided essential health screenings, consultations, and treatments to the public. "This reflects that our customers and the communities we serve are at the heart of everything we do," she added.

Sophie Nkutu, Board Chairperson for Old Mutual Life Assurance, affirmed the company’s dedication to creating lasting value for its customers. "Our vision is to be our customers' most trusted lifetime partner, helping them achieve financial prosperity across generations," she said. Nkutu stressed that prioritizing customers’ needs through technology and thoughtful engagement is key to fostering sustainable partnerships.