Failing to plan breeds dependency

How is Uganda’s general insurance sector performing compared to previous years? What is driving this growth, and why is general insurance leading over life products?

Uganda’s general insurance sector has registered remarkable progress. In 2024, gross written premiums increased to Shs1.7 trillion, up from Shs1.5 trillion in 2023, representing a 12 percent rise. This upward trend reflects greater public awareness, supportive regulation, and the increasing appreciation of insurance as a pillar of financial stability and economic transformation.

General insurance, particularly motor and medical cover, continues to outperform life insurance. Third-party motor insurance, which is compulsory in Uganda, has significantly boosted penetration.

Meanwhile, medical insurance remains attractive due to its immediate, visible benefits, helping cover everyday health needs. Over 500,000 Ugandans are under medical insurance schemes—a figure that, while modest relative to the population, signals progress and untapped opportunity.

Life insurance, however, still faces challenges. Many people view it as abstract, with benefits that only materialise in the event of death, critical illness, or disability. Nonetheless, this perception is slowly shifting. Banks increasingly bundle life insurance with loans, offering borrowers protection and safeguarding families and assets in times of crisis.

Looking ahead, with more consumer education, product innovation, and collaboration between insurers and banks, Uganda’s insurance sector can deepen its contribution, not just to financial security, but job creation and the country’s long-term economic resilience.



What is driving the growth in general insurance compared to life insurance?

General insurance, especially motor and medical insurance, is growing faster because it offers more immediate, visible benefits. For instance, third-party motor insurance is mandatory, and medical insurance covers real-time health needs.

Life insurance, in contrast, only pays out in events like death, disability, or critical illness. As a result, it is less embraced, mainly due to limited understanding, cultural perceptions, and the fact that the benefits are not immediately felt.





What is the current uptake of medical insurance in Uganda?

Currently, there are about 500,000 active medical insurance covers in Uganda, both individual and group. While that number sounds decent, it is small compared to Uganda’s population of over 45 million. It shows both a gap and an opportunity to expand coverage, especially among informal workers and low-income earners.



How can insurance be made more accessible to those in the informal sector, like boda boda riders?

Microinsurance is key here. Many telecoms and insurers now offer affordable, low-premium products. For example, with as little as Shs2,000 a month, someone can get life or accident cover of about Shs2 million. Similarly, some medical policies offer inpatient care for just Shs150,000 annually. These products are vital for low-income earners and can offer protection for unexpected events.



There is a lot of talk about third-party motor insurance. How can it be extended to more vehicle owners and riders?

Third-party insurance is not just a legal requirement. It is a moral responsibility. Accidents can cause injury or property damage, and this cover helps compensate victims. Currently, only 400,000 out of 2.6 million vehicles in Uganda are insured, showing a huge gap. Government efforts to digitise and enforce insurance compliance will help improve this.



How has bancassurance contributed to the growth of the insurance sector?

Bancassurance has been a game-changer. Banks have a much wider customer reach than insurance companies, and they have helped integrate insurance into everyday financial services. For instance, most loans now come with embedded life insurance to protect borrowers’ families in case of death or disability.

Banks have also invested in digital platforms, making it easier for customers to access and pay for insurance.

In addition, they offer premium financing, allowing clients to spread insurance payments over several months, especially for Small and Medium sized Enterprises managing cash flow.



What sectors are driving the growth of general insurance in Uganda?

Oil and gas has boosted demand for engineering and project-related insurance.

Agriculture, too, has a growing value chain—from micro crop insurance for farmers to logistics and stock covers for agribusinesses.

Infrastructure and energy projects are also creating demand for specialised insurance products. These sectors are foundational to Uganda’s future growth.



What are your growth projections for Uganda’s insurance industry next year?

We have seen double-digit growth, and this is likely to continue. Uganda is viewed as a "blue ocean" market—relatively untapped and full of opportunity. We expect more international insurers to enter the market, with the expansion of oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, and health.

In addition, as disposable incomes grow, more Ugandans will invest in life and health insurance as part of their wealth planning.



Any policy improvements or innovations you would like to see in insurance?

I would like to see more client-friendly innovations, like discounts for customers who don’t make claims, or incentives for those who take safety precautions—like installing alarms or using trackers. In health insurance, more collaboration with international hospitals would be beneficial.

Uganda spends around $500 million (Shs1.8 trillion ) annually on outbound medical care. If we could build partnerships that allow treatment abroad while retaining payments locally, we would strengthen our economy.

Also, investing in local health infrastructure would reduce the need for foreign treatment altogether.



What advice do you have for Ugandans in terms of financial and family planning through insurance?

Insurance is not just a financial product. It is a legacy tool. Life insurance, in particular, is a gift to your family. It ensures that in case of death, your children can still go to school, and your family’s lifestyle remains stable.