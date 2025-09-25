Group, micro cover: Redrawing Uganda's insurance landscape

Group insurance is no longer a niche—it’s rewiring Uganda’s protection market, widening access, spreading risk, and pulling low-income households into the safety net.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority’s (IRA) 2025 half-year performance report points to broad momentum across mass-market and institutional lines.



Individual policies rose from 352,395 in the 2024 second quarter to 402,405 in the same period this year, a 14.2 percent surge, powered by micro-insurance, which almost doubled from 62,220 to 111,856.

Non-life and Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) plans posted steady gains, while individual life eased, signalling the need to refresh retail life products.

The standout is the group segment, which nearly doubled from 53,442 to 103,714 policies, underscoring how employers and organised groups are using pooled cover to protect workers and members.

Confidence is visible in the money as well: gross written premiums rose year-on-year to Shs1.06 trillion from Shs933.76b.

Yet penetration remains stubbornly low, stuck under one percent for more than two decades, even as uptake rises.

Why are groups doing the heavy lifting?

IRA chief executive Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega says the sector is deliberately diversifying through micro-insurance and group risk pooling.

Group policies cover collections of people, an employer’s medical scheme, and, for instance, Saccos pool resources and negotiate affordable, meaningful benefits for members.

IRA estimates that roughly 400,000 group policies could ultimately protect 10–15 million lives, spreading risk more efficiently while deepening inclusion.

Steven Kaddu, the IRA manager for inspection, notes that group covers often double as an employment incentive, boosting uptake, while Saccos are increasingly layering group benefits onto savings and credit products to extend reach.

Agriculture offers a clear proof point. According to Shamim Nalubega, communications manager for the BRIGHT Project, group insurance paired with input finance and microloans is helping smallholders invest with confidence.

More than 5,300 households report improved financial access alongside the formation of 15 cooperatives and 258 farmer groups, evidence that collective cover is cushioning shocks and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Coverage is broadening, but gaps persist. The number of insured Ugandans rose from 405,837 to 506,119 between the 2024 second quarter and the 2025 second quarter, a 24.7 percent increase, or more than 100,000 additional lives.

Yet large pockets of the informal and rural economy remain uninsured.



Sector progress

Protazio Sande, the IRA director of strategy and market development, however, cautions against leaning on penetration ratios alone.

Uptake counts people purchasing cover; penetration compares gross written premiums to gross national product, a denominator revalued three times in eight years, sometimes creating “abnormal” growth signals unrelated to the real economy.

“Rising insured lives, growing premiums, and higher claims paid are the better indicators of sector progress,” he says.

Non-life continues to hold firm, with gross written premiums reaching Shs572.6b, up from Shs542.27b, a 5.59 percent rise.

The growth spans motor third-party, property, marine cargo, and goods-in-transit.

On marine, Sande says localisation is already paying off in a voluntary phase - about 62 policies worth roughly Shs70m written each week.



Mandatory compliance, he adds, will follow once systems are fully tuned and trade-flow delays are addressed in coordination with URA.

Taken together, the direction is clear. Micro-insurance is pulling in first-time buyers, while group cover is scaling protection fast through employers.

On the other hand, non-life premiums are edging up, and marine localisation is adding depth.