How NSSF got the 13.5% interest rate

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has closed its 10-year strategic plan with a major announcement: a 13.5 percent interest rate on workers’ savings.

The declaration, made yesterday by the Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, reinforces the Fund’s commitment to offering competitive returns to its members. NSSF Managing Director Patrick Michael Ayota said the Fund is now eyeing new investment opportunities, including an upcoming government infrastructure bond, which he described as a potential “cash cow.” Mr Kasaija noted that the government would soon invite the Fund to invest in infrastructure bonds as the country’s demand for infrastructure financing grows.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of improved national economic performance. Uganda’s economy grew by 6.3 percent in the 2023/2024 financial year, up from 6.1 percent the previous year. Officials say this growth demonstrates resilience and signals a favourable investment climate, with strong commodity exports and robust public investment driving performance. Inflation remained below five percent during the year, while stock markets across East Africa, where NSSF holds investments, recorded increased value—further strengthening the Fund’s portfolio outlook. The Uganda Shilling appreciated in FY2024/25, supported by robust export earnings, especially coffee and gold, steady remittance inflows, and prudent monetary policy, which is why the Fund was able to give a good interest.

Soft power and efficiency

Coupled with the macroeconomic handling and stability, the Fund outdid itself in its pursuit to render services efficiently. So far, looking to increase staff satisfaction to 95, although currently hovering closer to 90 percent.

“We nearly achieved our 95 percent target by 2020/21, but performance declined due to COVID-19 and subsequent parliamentary investigations. Since 2022/23, results have rebounded,” said Mr Ayota while presenting the Funds’ performance yesterday. Then there was what Mr Aytota described as unrealized market gains from regional investments, including a Shs14billion equity gain mainly from the Kenya market recovery. This gain slightly tempered by the Shs274 billion realised forex loss due to currency fluctuations. But the fund lost Shs117 billion due to a writedown on the UMEME investment, which had to be done.

Future Going forward, the Fund will be keen on Public Private Partnerships, targeting to close one transformative PPP deal by the end of 2026 to unlock long-term investment value. At the same time the Fund would want to invest in one private equity deal every two years, focusing on highgrowth sectors aligned with national priorities.

Former NSSF bosses weigh in

Former NSSF Managing Director David Chandi Jamwa, who delivered a 15 percent interest rate nearly 20 years ago, commended the Fund’s feat, saying this is a commendable achievement given the current operating environment. “You cannot compare this with about 20 years ago because of different circumstances and conditions. If you look at the market now and compare it with what the Unit Trust market is paying, which is between 11 percent and 14 percent, then you will realize that the NSSF interest rate is in that range. But remember, these unit trust players have more legroom to operate in terms of policy, and NSSF is a little restricted.

So, they should be commended for delivering interest rates within this range,” Jamwa said. “But there has always been an issue around allocation of the funds, with a bigger emphasis on government bonds. This will always limit the Fund’s ability to get higher returns from possibly higher-risk assets. It will be useful for NSSF to look at policies that will allow it to venture into higher returns with manageable risks. So far, they have registered a solid and consistent performance because they are able to compete with players who have more flexible investment policies. We are looking at them evolving and participating in private equity, student accommodation, and in infrastructure bonds,” he added.