Jubilee gets people’s choice award, calls for early financial planning 

Jubilee Life Insurance has been acknowledged as the Best Excellence and Business Innovator in life insurance policy provision in Uganda by the People’s Choice Quality Awards, in consultation with the nation's statutory bodies.

This follows the brand's recognition as Uganda’s Best Life Insurance Company for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024.

Upon receiving the award, the company’s, chief executive officer, Mr Sumit Kumar Gaurav lauded their clients for the continued trust and confidence extended to the brand.

“Any financial strategy is incomplete without insurance to financially cover one’s dependents from unexpected events. Yet insurance also has many inbuilt benefits. For instance, life insurance not only cushions beneficiaries after the policyholder’s death, but it often includes an investment component that allows policyholders to grow their funds to meet major life goals like buying a home or funding children’s education. It is such innovations that have kept us on the cutting edge of insurance,” said Mr Sumit.

He advised that the most essential key to financial planning is starting early by opting for small insurance or pension policies, adjusting as one’s income grows. He argued that this was because insurance provides a protective layer that shields investments, allowing growth without the need for premature liquidation due to unforeseen events.

The People’s Choice Award was a result of a survey carried out from February 20 – June 27, 2025, in the four major regions of Uganda: the Northern, Western, Eastern and Central. The total sample size was 40,000 respondents, of which 2,781 voted Jubilee Life Insurance as their brand of choice, representing 7 per cent of the total vote.

The survey returned a bitter-sweet report card, while 34 percent, that’s 13, 752, of the respondents expressed interest in life insurance brands, 66 percent that’s 26,248 were disinterested. This could be bitter because for all the efforts of the Uganda Insurance Authority and the respective players under its umbrella, there’s still a general apathy towards insurance. But it could also be sweet that there’s still room for growth, knowing that the market is not saturated yet.