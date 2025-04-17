Old Mutual rewards excellence at star-studded agency awards

It was a night to remember as UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance hosted its 2024 Agency Awards Ceremony at the elegant Mestil Hotel in Nsambya, Kampala, celebrating the unwavering dedication and stellar achievements of its top-performing agents. The glamorous evening brought together the company’s sales force, leadership, and invited guests in a vibrant show of appreciation, motivation, and inspiration.

At the center of the celebration was Justine Namugosa, who stole the spotlight by driving away with the grand prize—a brand-new Subaru. Her exceptional performance also earned her an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, a certificate, and a commemorative plaque, making her the standout winner of the night. Namugosa’s success served as a powerful example of what dedication and excellence can achieve.

The awards ceremony recognized achievements across a wide range of categories, from premium household items like TVs and fridges, to international trips that rewarded both seasoned and new agents. Among those celebrated in the Premium Items category were agents Rashid Kizito, Hanifah Nakalema, Hadijah Nakanwagi, Ruth Tumwijukye, Mary Kyendibaza, and Robert Mutebi. Their managers, Faridah Nazziwa and Margaret Nakakande, as well as regional manager Edgar Katsigwa, also received awards for their leadership and performance.

In the Cape Town trip category, seasoned agents Justine Namugosa and Anthony Kaguma were recognized alongside new agents Zackius Tushabe, Thomas Kasirye, Ashiraf Ddumba, and Judith Namwogerere. Winners of the Mombasa trip included seasoned agents Leilah Kabugo, Mitchele Mugyeni, Judith Kakuze, and team manager Sophie Luzinda, as well as new agents Edrida Kabahuma, Lilian Kabazaarwe, Joanah Kagoya, and Charles Kadolya.

Board Chairperson, Mr Kenneth Kitariko, giving a speech at the 2024 UAP Old Mutual Uganda Agents' Dinner. PHOTO/COURTESY

UAP Old Mutual Managing Director Patrick Kinoti Kimathi praised the sales team for their resilience and impact, noting their crucial role in connecting the company to the clients it serves. “Each of you plays a pivotal role in shaping the success of UAP Old Mutual Life Assurance,” he said. “Your dedication does not go unnoticed. You are the heartbeat of our business.”

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering its sales force through continuous training, competitive incentives, and consistent recognition. The evening was more than just an awards show—it was a celebration of a thriving team, a culture of excellence, and the limitless possibilities ahead.