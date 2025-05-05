Strong businesses thrive with safe employees

In today’s evolving workforce, the safety, security, and well-being of all employees including women in labour-intensive roles, is becoming a priority. Companies that are striving to attract and retain top talent, are focusing on providing flexible working hours, free lunches, and wellness programmes for employees. Whereas employees are the lifeblood of any organisation, they are equally the biggest risk, especially when they get injured while at their workplaces.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), approximately 160 million cases of non-fatal work-related illnesses are recorded every year. In addition, around 6,400 people lose their lives daily due to occupational accidents or diseases, while about 860,000 suffer job-related injuries annually. Workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities are common across many organisations and institutions, in manufacturing industries and factory settings, where the risks are often greater.

The construction industry has been identified as having the largest number of work-related injuries and fatalities in Uganda. From Kampala City’s construction sector, statistics from a 2019 research study titled: “Determinants of Occupational injuries among building construction workers in Uganda," conducted by Mr Arthur Kiconco indicate that 32.4 percent of workers who experience injuries ranging from back and spine suffer severe and long-term disabilities without any pay.

Workers at a building under construction in Kampala. The majority of victims in the construction sector are causal casual workers who don’t get compensation from their employers. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

Sadly, the majority of the victims in that sector who are casual workers who don’t get compensation from their employers. Workers in certain industries are exposed to dangerous chemicals, or other harmful substances, causing respiratory issues, skin irritation, poisoning, or long-term illnesses like cancer.

In the most professional work settings, we have heard employees who accidently take wrong step, slipping, or tripping and with a fractured leg, a strained back, or a more serious injury happening in an instant, leaves such an employee not only in physical pain, but emotionally and financially stressed. This dual burden of being unable to work and unmanageably mounting medical expenses suddenly changes one’s life, compelling them to turn to family and close friends for financial support.

Early this year, Parliament passed the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2023, which, among others, seeks to compel employers to protect and insulate workers from conditions that could endanger their mental and physical well-being.

This is a very welcome move by legislators especially today where the success of any business is not only measured by profits, productivity, or market growth, but in its people, who are well protected, feel safe, supported and valued.

One of the most valuable but often overlooked benefits many employers are not offering their employees is protecting them against the financial burden in case they get work-related injuries. One impactful way an employee feels safe, supported and loyal to an organisation is when the employer offers workers' compensation insurance. This form of insurance offers wage replacement and medical benefits to employees injured during employment.

May 1 commemorates and appreciates the contribution of workers. It is time employers consider gifting their employees with workers' compensation insurance. There is a deep sense of comfort that will come from your workers (employees) knowing they are not alone in times of hardship, especially when an accident happens while at work, during work and knowing that their well-being is already taken care of. The commitment to work will lead to increase productivity and bring loyalty to the organisation.

Offering that kind of safety net is a heartfelt investment in trust, care, and the lasting bonds that make a workplace feel like a community. Such feelings lead to minimal employee turnover and bring high morale at work.

An employer who cares for his or her workers cares for the success of his or her business.