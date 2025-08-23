The premium illusion: Are insurers winning or just surviving?

Uganda’s insurers nearly doubled their revenue in the second quarter of 2025 - but fewer people are insured than before, costs are rising, and profitability is uneven.

While some companies are seizing the moment, others are struggling to keep pace, raising a crucial question.

Does this growth reflect real strength, or is it an illusion, masking risks that could unravel the sector’s promise?

Life and non-life gross written premiums – the money insurers collected for covering risks – rose from Shs545b in the first quarter to Shs975b in the second quarter of 2025, according to data from Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

That’s almost double, but the real story is in how the growth happened and what it means for profitability.

Non-life: scale plus breadth, but medical keeps biting

Non-life insurance had a strong second quarter, but the story goes beyond the big numbers.

This part of the market covers things like motor, property, liability, medical, and niche areas such as marine or engineering insurance.

Its gross written premiums rose from Shs329b in the first quarter to Shs573b in the second quarter, a 74 percent rise in just three months.

Much of this growth came from institutions and mandatory policies, like vehicle third-party liability or workers’ compensation.

These deals provide steady cash flow. What makes this growth impressive is that it wasn’t only big corporate deals.

The number of policies rose from 138,000 to 235,000, a 70 percent growth, while group and individual policies grew by 46 percent, and 88 percent, respectively.

The average premium per policy barely changed, meaning this growth came from more people getting insurance, not just higher prices.

But growth brings costs. Claims rose slightly, from 34.6 percent to 37.1 percent of premiums, while management expenses rose from 16 percent to 19 percent, and commissions stayed at 14 percent.

Overall, the combined ratio (claims and expenses as a share of premiums) rose from 65 percent to 70 percent. Anything under 100 percent is still profitable, but the upward trend shows costs are creeping up.

Reinsurance - where insurers share some of their risk with other companies - is important.

Around half of all premiums are passed on this way, which helps keep companies financially safe but reduces local profits because the money paid to reinsurers goes out instead of staying with the company.

Quarter two also shuffled market leaders. UAP General stood out, doubling gross premiums to Shs123b and improving its loss ratio from 90 percent to 62 percent.

Sanlam General stayed steady, while Jubilee Health struggled with a 91 percent loss ratio. Jubilee Allianz’s loss ratio rose from 19 percent to 38.5 percent - still healthy, but it suggests quarter one had unusually few claims.

NIC General cut its management costs from 144 percent to 62 percent, a big improvement, though still high. CIC General posted a negative loss ratio, likely a one-off event.

The key takeaway: non-life insurance grew through more policies and broader distribution, but medical claims are dragging down overall profitability.

If hospitals raise tariffs or reinsurers tighten terms, margins could shrink further, something that would demand insurers smarter pricing, better benefit design, and tighter in claims management to stay profitable in the second half of the year.

Life: revenue boom at the top end; retail base thinned out

The life insurance market looks strong on the surface, but the details reveal a more complex story.

Life insurance premiums nearly doubled, rising from Shs216b to Shs403b, an 86 percent surge.

Yet, the number of policies fell by nearly a third, from about 204,000 to 145,000. That pushed the average premium per policy from just over Shs1m to nearly Shs2.8m.

And this usually happens when insurers upgrade their portfolio to focus on wealthier clients who buy bigger policies, such as group or credit life contracts – corporate or bank-linked deals that bring in large premiums from fewer contracts - small policies, many retail in structure, thin out.

This shows a common challenge in emerging markets that, while growth is happening, inclusiveness is limited.

Data shows that loss ratio improved from 56 percent to 51 percent, meaning insurers paid out a smaller share of premiums in claims.

But costs rose - commissions hit 13 percent and management expenses 21 percent - keeping the life insurance spending ratio in the mid-80s.

Jonan Kisakye, the chief executive officer of Uganda Insurers Association, notes that life insurance policies are long-term financial products, so loss ratios rarely exceed 70 percent.

Pricing is actuarially determined based on health, and since most policies are taken by healthy individuals, the business model itself doesn’t cause big losses.

“The real challenge is payment persistency,” he notes. Life insurance in Uganda is profitable across all lines - individual products, credit life, and employee benefits, but uptake remains low.

“Performance would improve further with greater uptake, as insurance works best under large numbers,” Kisakye notes. Unlike non-life insurance, life insurers keep most of the risk themselves (only 12 percent ceded to reinsurers).

This can boost profits in good years but exposes them to shocks like health crises or loan defaults.

Company performance varies

Prudential Life leads with 29 percent market share and a combined ratio of 72 percent, showing disciplined, sustainable operations, while ICEA Lion Life scaled well, with a combined ratio in the low 80s.

Jubilee Life struggled, with a loss ratio of 76 percent, while Sanlam Life recovered from a 106 percent loss ratio to 48 percent, stabilizing at a 75 percent combined ratio.

Old Mutual Life is borderline at 95 percent combined, needing better product management, while NIC Life and CIC Life are structurally challenged, with high expenses and commissions.

On the whole, life insurance growth is real but concentrated among fewer, higher-paying clients, while profits are under pressure for some insurers and others stabilising or leading through disciplined underwriting.

Cross-market economics

The way insurance is sold separates the life and non-life markets. Non-life insurance mainly grows through group sales to employers, schools, and other institutions.

These large accounts bring in higher premiums, steady cash flow, lower risk of dropping coverage, and more efficient operations.

Life insurance, by contrast, is mostly retail - about 98 percent of policies are for individual households. These policies promise long-term coverage, but household incomes can be unpredictable, making it harder to keep them consistently paying.

In the second quarter, total life insurance premiums went up even though the number of policies went down, a sign of a “flight to quality,” meaning wealthier households and corporate clients are buying larger, higher-value policies, while smaller, mass-market policies are being paused.

This trend fits with what’s happening in the wider economy. Households are cutting back on non-essential spending, and insurers are focusing less on low-margin, small policies.

Medical insurance, for instance, is distributed by both life and non-life insurers, but most group policies for non-life are mandatory, like workers’ compensation or group personal accident.

Group life insurance, on the other hand, is mostly taken up by corporates, and even though it is not mandatory, this line is showing increasing growth.

But topline growth alone is not enough. The real test lies in whether insurers can balance these revenues against the capital they must hold and the risks they assume.

Capital and risk

According to the quarter one and quarter two data, three factors are expected to determine how healthy the insurance market remains.

First, medical costs and provider behavior. Rising hospital and medical costs could continue to erode non-life insurance profits unless carefully managed.

Second, insurers need to keep life individual policyholders paying consistently. Third, insurers have to control expenses, with Kisakye noting that as the market grows, it becomes critical to track the cost of acquiring and servicing each policy, monitor policy retention, and link management incentives to these key metrics.

“The sufficiency of a business model largely depends on management decisions,” he notes.

Mergers and exits

The industry has also seen mergers and exits in response to performance pressures.

Allianz earlier acquired Jubilee General, but a merger between Jubilee Allianz and Sanlam General has been announced.

Jubilee Health Insurance and Jubilee Life were consolidated into a single entity, while Liberty Insurance exited the medical segment after a group-level decision to drop that line.

But a merger or consolidation of businesses, says Kisakye, is good for the industry, because it creates a bigger entity with a stronger financial base.

The levers to drive premiums

For life insurers, the biggest opportunity lies in group life and payroll-deducted voluntary top-ups sold through employers, Saccos, and professional associations.

These channels make premium collection almost automatic and reduce policy lapses.

Even moving a small portion of business from retail to group can have a big impact. A modest shift in distribution effort can improve both cash flow stability and portfolio profitability.

One thing many insurers have long pointed out is that product design needs to balance long-term actuarial discipline with immediate value for policyholders.

The idea here is that every new product must be approved by the regulator and have an actuarial certificate that sets pricing and expense assumptions.

Pricing uses mortality tables and actuarial expertise, but the focus, according to Kisakye, should be on increasing uptake.

In Uganda, life insurance is also growing faster than non-life insurance.

For instance, in the first quarter, life insurance grew 25 percent, compared to less than 10 percent for non-life, and another increase was noticed in quarter two.

Modern life insurance buyers increasingly expect near-term benefits alongside long-term promises.

Features like health check-ups, telemedicine access, educational support, and emergency withdrawals make policies more useful today, boosting uptake and retention without undermining the actuarial foundations.

Some policies already offer medical riders, last expense coverage, disability coverage, or shorter-term policies (from 10 years down to five) to encourage younger and middle-income customers to participate.

Digital distribution is also expanding. Some providers offer apps for buying and managing policies, including mandatory third-party and marine cargo insurance.

This creates convenience for clients and improves operational efficiency.

Pushing for reforms

In the non-life sector, growth levers are operational and data-driven, but focus must be put on reinsurance, where risks are handled differently across sectors.

Non-life insurers typically cede around 50 percent of risk, but tighter pricing and stricter terms are looked at as ones that are needed if claims trends worsen.

Many insurers talked to for this article believe a forward-looking reinsurance strategy aligned with portfolio risk and claims experience helps companies scale safely, absorb shocks, and maintain capital efficiency. “These are some of the initiatives or reforms that we are pushing with the Ministry of Finance, as we also look forward to the reforms and initiatives that will be brought through the insurance policy,” Kisakye says.

Drawing lessons

Uganda can also learn from countries like South Africa, India, and Kenya, where life insurance plays a bigger role in retirement, savings, and long-term financial planning.

Current regulations allow insurers to provide retirement-related benefits through organised associations such as Saccos, farmer groups, transporters, and schools. These opportunities, combined with a push for reforms, show that Uganda’s life insurance market has strong potential for sustainable growth.