The quiet clean-up: How insurance regulator is nudging mergers, amalgamations

If you blinked, you might have missed it. In late July 2025, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) quietly green-lit the merger of Sanlam General and Jubilee Allianz General Insurance.

The approval set the path of fusing two heavyweights into one of the market’s most formidable non-life players.

There was no fuss, but just notices of half-page adverts in the inner pages of leading dailies - and a wave through.

It is exactly how IRA seems to want this new phase of consolidation – no noise, no unnecessary drives - just a quiet way of building better and stronger.

The merger wasn’t a random deal-making; it is a strategic plan that has been pushed and nudged by market dynamics.

For more than two years, IRA has been openly and quietly pushing smaller or weaker insurers to merge.

Why? Because, as analysts argue, risk-based capital squeezes and mergers are the fastest route to higher capital buffers and better reinsurance terms.

IRA argues that a thinner and stronger herd will shorten claims cycles, which is critical in a market still chasing penetration.

On the other hand, growth in premiums, which rose by 8.78 percent in the half year to June 2025 to Shs 1.06 trillion, needs to match service quality.

The unplanned help supporting IRA push

Although the merger of Sanlam General and Jubilee Allianz – two industry giants - is a strategic calculation to align the SanlamAllianz joint venture through which South Africa’s Sanlam and Allianz SE wants to create a pan-African financial services group in 27 African countries, it helps IRA’s push.

The merger will create a single and larger balance sheet that has more room for big risks.

As such, it helps to build credence to IRA’s push on the basis that a fragmented market can’t deliver solid underwriting, prompt claims, or capital elasticity to “boost industry resilience.”

Data supports mergers

During the first half of 2025, the insurance sector generated Shs1.06 trillion in premiums for both life and non-life insurance.

But a large part of this was written by just a few companies.

IRA data indicates that during the period, Shs572.6b worth of written premiums was recorded under non-life insurance.

However, 62 percent or Shs355b was written by just five companies.

Non-life has 20 companies, which means the remaining 38 percent or Shs217.6b was written by 15 companies, yet the majority are under scale pressure.

Pair this with risk-based supervision (capital adequacy ratio returns) now deeply embedded in IRA’s circulars, and the logic becomes obvious - get bigger, better capitalised, or get out.

IRA data indicates that the top five is also dominated by just two, which are the only companies with a market share of above 10 percent.

UAP General and Sanlam General dominate, with a 21.5 percent and 12.1 percent market share, respectively, followed by Jubilee Health at 10.3 percent, Britam (9.1 percent), and Jubilee Allianz at 9 percent.

We could not readily get a comment from IRA. Inquiries regarding the matter had not been responded to by press time.

However, IRA chief executive officer Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabi has previously said that “just three out of 20 insurers control nearly half the market”, with the top five collectively holding over 60 percent of the market.

IRA’s push is also helped by current tailwinds, which include the elevation of regulations and a raft of compliance notices that keep raising the bar on governance and solvency.

The Competition Act (2024) also creates a clearer merger-control framework, reducing execution risks for well-prepared mergers.

Whereas the Sanlam and Jubilee Allianz merger could have been a strategic move, planned far away from Kampala, it signals a decisive pruning of overlaps in systems and underwriting.

More tidying up

But beyond general insurance, Jubilee seems to be in a country tidying up.

In April, Jubilee Holdings announced a merger of its life and health subsidiaries, with Jubilee Life becoming the continuing entity and taking on both lines.

This is a classic scale and cost play - simplify legal entities, pool capital, and align operations.

But the earlier sanitation, in which Allianz acquired a majority stake in Jubilee General across East Africa in 2022, set the stage for subsequent portfolio reshuffles.

The Liberty Life factor

Away from Jubilee, Liberty Life Assurance announced it would wind down its health insurance business by mid-2026.

While it is not clear how the retreat will impact Liberty Life, the insurer remains solid.

In the half year to June 2025, Liberty wrote Shs42.4b in premiums, giving it a market share of 10.5 percent and the fifth biggest insurer under life.

Industry analysts see the move as part of a broader trend by multinationals to retreat from markets with regulatory or structural limitations, especially in sectors where licensing and service integration are critical.

Thus, it will be interesting to watch whether IRA’s approvals could nudge more mid-tier pairings or if market dynamics will induce more selective exits or line withdrawals.

IRA has been consistent - scale up or pair up - and the market is responding with amalgamations, intra-group mergers, and selective line retreats.

If the bet holds, the market should expect fewer and stronger insurers, able to process claims faster and with solid solvency.