We support mergers to build high-quality insurance firms, says regulator  

Insurance Regulatory Authority says it is pushing for mergers and acquisitions in the sector to build a stronger and more resilient industry.



However, the regulator also warned that only well-capitalized insurance firms will be able to build sustainable growth and protect the economy.

IRA chief executive officer Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi said yesterday that mergers and acquisitions among insurance companies were essential to increase sector penetration and resilience.

“We must be clear about how insurance works. Insurance is not for the faint-hearted; it is for the strong. You must be strong because of what insurance entails, and with the little understanding available, you are essentially supporting others. If they lean on you and you are weak, you will collapse, taking others down with you,” he said, emphasizing that the insurance sector should deliberately refuse to accommodate weak companies.

Mr Kaddunabbi, who was speaking during the release of the half-year insurance performance results in Kampala, said: “We want strong companies. We will continue to ensure that their financial strength is robust. When a company is strong with substantial capital and resources, it can underwrite significant risks. This means retaining most of what it underwrites instead of exporting funds. We have fought to maintain this and will continue to advocate for strong companies in Uganda.”

Therefore, he said, as IRA, they support the trend of insurance companies merging, noting that Ugandans should not worry about the reduced number of companies, but instead, focus on the quality of service they provide.

The insurance sector has recently witnessed some mergers, amalgamations, and selective exits, especially in the life category.



For instance, in July, IRA approved the merger of Sanlam General and Jubilee Allianz General – two industry giants - while Jubilee announced it would merge its life and health subsidiaries.

On the other hand, Liberty Life Assurance announced early this year that it would wind down its health insurance business by mid-2026.

For more than two years, IRA has openly and quietly encouraged smaller or weaker insurers to merge because the risk-based capital squeezes and mergers would be the fastest route to higher capital buffers and better reinsurance terms.

Insurance premiums rise by 8.78 percent

Mr Kaddunabbi also indicated that during the half year to June, insurance written premiums rose by 8.78 percent to Shs1.06 trillion, compared to Shs933.7b in the same period in 2024.

The growth, he noted, represented 56.7 percent of the total premiums collected over the whole year in 2024, which stood at Shs1.79 trillion.

Life insurance recorded Shs402.71b in written premiums compared to Shs357.81b in the same period in 2024, representing a 12.55 percent growth.

On the other hand, non-Life generated Shs572.6b, compared to Shs542.27b in the period 2024, representing a 5.59 percent growth.

Gross claims paid out during the period totaled Shs442.73b, which was 43.6 percent of the Shs1.016 trillion that was written in the six months.