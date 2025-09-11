Where NSSF made, lost your money

NSSF is one of the biggest institutional investor, managing assets worth over Shs26 trillion. This growth comes from two forces: steady contributions and the reinvestment of returns.

This is the power of compounding: each shilling is doubled by your employer, invested, and multiplied through interest and dividends. The challenge for NSSF is balancing safety (protecting savings), liquidity (paying benefits on time), and return (beating inflation). That is why it invests mainly in bonds, equities, and real estate—instruments that deliver both predictable cash flow and long-term growth. One of the biggest factors behind NSSF’s performance this last financial year was the movement of government bond rates in East Africa.

In Uganda, long-term bond rates went up — the 10-year bond rose from 16.02 percent to 16.86 percent, and the 20-year bond from 16.73 percent to 17.61 percent. For NSSF, that’s good news: higher rates mean the Fund earns more interest when it buys new bonds, making it easier to pay members steady returns. Last financial year, the Fund’s financials show it invested between Shs3 and Shs4 trillion in the domestic bond market. Kenya’s bond yields fell, and Tanzania was mixed. That lifted bond values on paper but cut future income — the opposite of Uganda’s stronger position. Stocks also had a good year across the region. The Uganda Securities Exchange jumped 40 percent, Nairobi rose 25 percent, Dar es Salaam rose 17 percent, and Rwanda rose 3 percent.

Dividends, the cash companies pay out from their profits, give NSSF money it can use to pay benefits or reinvest, regardless of whether share prices go up or down. Companies paid out more, boosting NSSF’s income from shares. Umeme has long been one of NSSF’s biggest investments. The Fund holds 373.7 million shares, worth about Shs151.3b on Wednesday when the share price stood at Shs405. For years, Umeme was a top income generator. But when the government ended its contract, the firm was no longer considered a “going concern” in accounting terms — meaning its future operations were no longer certain. Because of this, NSSF had to write down the value of its Umeme stake.

Normally, one could have used the closing share price of Shs415 per share at the end of the 2024/25 financial year. With a 25 percent ownership stake, that would have valued NSSF’s holding at around Shs155b. Instead, the Fund had to look at Umeme’s net assets (assets minus liabilities) and take its 25 percent share, which came to Shs21b. This meant recording a loss of about Shs117b.

“If the arbitration goes in favour of Umeme, every shilling that goes to NSSF will be a gain. But also shortly before we had to write down, they had declared a juicy dividend in March of Shs222 per share, so we got Shs95b from them,” says Stevens Mwanje, NSSF’s chief financial officer.

Indeed, while Umeme was a setback, the Fund gained Shs723b from stock markets across the region. Even after deducting Shs273b in foreign exchange losses, NSSF still ended with a net gain.

NSSF must protect members’ money for decades, which means focusing on long bonds and dividend-paying shares that deliver steady income to match future benefit payments. Rising Ugandan bond yields improved that match, while the regional equity rally added an extra boost. Bonds provided the muscle, equities gave a lift, and the strong shilling trimmed some of the gains — a reminder that currency swings are always part of the investment game.

“The idea of diversification is exactly for that, and you want to approach your investments from what we call a portfolio perspective. Some will do well. Some may not do well, but in totality, the portfolio does well,” says NSSF managing director, Patrick Ayota.

NSSF’s results in 2024/25 were not just about how markets moved, but how those movements turned into real income.

Total revenue rose by 11 percent, from Shs3.2 trillion in the 2023/24 to Shs3.52 trillion, driven mainly by interest income and dividends. Interest income increased from Shs2.34 trillion to Shs2.88 trillion, showing the Fund’s heavy reliance on bonds, which make up more than 80 percent of its portfolio. With bond yields higher in Uganda, the Fund earned more both on existing holdings and new purchases, giving it a stronger base for member returns. Dividend income also rose, from Shs175b to Shs238b, boosted by the regional stock market rally. Stronger company earnings translated into bigger payouts, and NSSF, as one of the region’s largest investors, benefited directly.

For a pension fund, dividends are gold: they provide cash without forcing the Fund to sell assets, which helps meet ongoing benefit payments. ‘Other income’ increased from Shs382b to Shs651b, likely due to fewer one-off gains such as foreign exchange revaluations or asset sales. This is not bad news: it means earnings were cleaner and more sustainable, built on interest and dividends rather than irregular windfalls. On the bigger picture, Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 17.5 percent, from Shs22.13 trillion to Shs26 trillion. Back in 2015, NSSF had set a target to reach Shs20 trillion by 2025. Even with shocks like Covid-19 and parliamentary scrutiny, the Fund ended June 2025 at Shs26 trillion — far above its original projection.

With the economy growing at 6.3 percent last financial year, the Fund’s 17.5 percent growth shows it has outpaced the wider economy. This expansion comes from three forces: steady member contributions, employer top-ups, and reinvested returns from interest and dividends. Still, contributions remain a concern. Compliance fell from 57 percent in 2023/24 to 52 percent in 2024/25. Ayota adds that more employers are now registered, and once compliance improves, the Fund will grow faster.

Efficiency also helped. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 7.9 percent (from 9.7 percent), while the administration cost fell to 0.88 percent of assets (from 1.02 percent). In pension finance, this is critical: high costs silently eat into returns, while lower costs magnify compounding over decades. Why equities didn’t “carry” the Fund In 2024/25, the Fund kept 80.5 percent of its assets in fixed income, only 13.3 percent in equities, and 6.2 percent in real estate, a conservative mix that reflects what a pension fund is built to do: protect members’ money and grow it steadily, rather than chase short-term wins. With this structure, even when stock markets soar, most of the returns will still come from bonds and interest income. Government bonds, with their regular coupon payments, are ideal.

Equities are more volatile — they can have strong years like this one, but also sudden downturns. Currency movements also reduced the impact of equities. Because the shilling strengthened against the Kenyan and Tanzanian currencies, part of the market gains in those countries shrank once converted back into Uganda Shillings. In practice, Nairobi’s 25 percent rise in local terms delivered a smaller benefit to NSSF after exchange rates were factored in. Even so, dividends — the cash payouts from companies — still came through. They provided the clearest equity boost in the Fund’s revenue, because they deliver actual income regardless of currency swings or market volatility. So while equities added a healthy lift this year, the backbone of NSSF’s performance remained fixed income. Another big factor shaping NSSF’s year was the strength of the Ugandan shilling.

In 2024/25, the shilling appreciated against the US dollar, Kenyan shilling, Tanzanian shilling, and Rwandan franc. Against the dollar, it moved from Shs3,709.52 to Shs3,594.99. In Tanzania, it went from 1.40 to 1.36; in Rwanda from 2.83 to 2.50; and in Kenya from 28.7 to 27.8. A stronger shilling makes imports like fuel, machinery, and consumer goods cheaper. That helps keep inflation low — and indeed, Uganda’s headline inflation stayed at 3.8 percent in June 2025. For ordinary Ugandans, this meant less pressure at the pump and in shops. For a pension fund, though, the story is trickier. When the shilling strengthens, the value of foreign assets shrinks once converted back home. In accounting terms, this “currency translation effect” reduces the gains from regional investments. That is why, in NSSF’s results, the strongest equity signal wasn’t the stock price rallies in Nairobi or Dar es Salaam, but the growth in dividend income.

Dividends are actual cash payouts. Even if exchange rates shave off a little, they still provide a steady return. Share price gains, by contrast, can look smaller once adjusted for a stronger shilling. The Fund booked about Shs273b in valuation losses because of the shilling’s appreciation against regional currencies and the dollar. From a finance perspective, this shows that currency risk is always part of cross-border investing. For pension funds, it means diversification can sometimes look weaker when the home currency gains strength. But the trade-off is worth it: staying only in local assets would concentrate risk, while regional diversification balances the portfolio over the long term.