Who beat NSSF’s 13.5% return?

Uganda’s savers have no shortage of options — the National Social Security Fund (Nssf), bonds, stocks, unit trusts, dollar funds, and real estate. Each promises growth, but in very different ways. Nssf’s 13.5 percent pay-out for 2024/2025, its best in years, invites the question: how does it stack up against the rest? For many members, the answer is simple. They are satisfied. The 13.5 percent is comfortably higher than Nssf’s nineyear average of 11.5 percent.

How Nssf invests

The Fund’s investments are spread across four areas: government securities, listed companies, private businesses outside the stock exchange, and real estate. In the past year, it benefited from rising interest rates in Uganda, strong dividend pay-outs, and a stable macroeconomic backdrop. GDP grew by 6.3 percent, and inflation was kept low at 3.8 percent. Nssf’s 2024/2025 portfolio allocation stood at: 80.4 percent in fixed-income instruments such as Treasury bills and bonds, 13.3 percent in equities, and 6.3 percent in real estate. This conservative structure, tilted toward fixed income, explains the Fund’s resilience and its ability to lock in gains from high interest rates.

Mr Simon Mwebaze, the chief executive officer of Cornerstone Asset Managers, believes the Fund is on solid ground: “So far this year, markets have performed well. I expect NSSF to post another strong result, but we’ll have to wait and see come next year.” John Kamara, the Country Director of Xeno Asset Management, says the return matched expectations: “The stock markets were positive, interest rates rose, and the shilling was stable. Some thought returns could be even higher, but the management balanced the portfolio wisely, and 13.5 percent was decent.” Independent financial markets consultant Andrew Mwiima agrees, noting the after-tax impact: “Anything above 10 percent is good enough, especially when compared with equities over the past year. Remember, NSSF’s return is after tax, which makes it very competitive. Savers should be thankful for that. The bigger question is how the Fund will perform this year.”

What it means for savvy investors

For perspective: if you had Shs100 million invested directly in NSSF, the 13.5 percent return would translate into Shs13.5 million in a year. The challenge now is not looking back at what the Fund achieved, but whether management can continue delivering — or even surpassing — such returns in the coming financial year.

Bonds

But suppose you went directly to the market yourself. On a 10-year government bond, you would have earned 16.86 percent, and on a 20-year bond, 17.61 percent. These high yields were a key driver of NSSF’s revenue growth compared to other asset classes — Uganda offered the most attractive returns in the region, and the Fund took full advantage. NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota explained: “For those of you who really study investments, if you have some money on the side, buy a bond. It’s the safest place to put your money. Many people rush to buy land — and yes, it’s fine if you’re building a home.

But if you call that an investment, you’re speculating. Land may rise in value, but you have no certainty. Bonds, on the other hand, are real investments.” Uganda’s edge stood out clearly. In Kenya, for example, 10-year bond yields had dropped sharply to 13.8 percent from 17 percent. Tanzania and Rwanda also saw steep declines. So, if you had invested the earlier Shs100 million in Uganda’s 10-year bond, your return would have been Shs16.86 million. On a 20-year bond, Shs17.61 million — both comfortably above NSSF’s 13.5 percent payout. Yet bonds aren’t the only game in town — equities also had a standout year.

Stock markets

Comparing stock markets can be tricky since the region lacks exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that make benchmarking easier for an individual investor. Still, the indices tell a strong story. The Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) Local Index surged 40 percent last financial year, driven mainly by gains in locally listed companies boosted by strong performance on counters such as Bank of Baroda (BOBU), QCIL, Stanbic Uganda (SBU), Airtel, and MTN Uganda (MTNU).

Elsewhere in the region, the Nairobi Securities Exchange All Share Index advanced 25 percent, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange All Share Index gained 17 percent, and the Rwanda Stock Exchange All Share Index inched up 3 percent.

Despite concerns about currency depreciation across East Africa, equities delivered solid gains overall, with Seven of the 11 companies on the USE posting positive returns. “So far in 2024, the market has experienced its best performance in over ten years. This outperformance reflects economic recovery supported by improved macroeconomic conditions after the disruptions of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war in 2023, which had shifted investors toward fixed income.

Confidence is clearly returning to equities, and the outlook remains positive with room for further upside,” noted a research note from Crested Capital, a brokerage firm. Among individual stocks, Stanbic Uganda was the clear standout. An investor who put Shs100 million into Stanbic at last year’s closing price of Shs52 would have secured about 1.92 million shares.

With dividends totaling Shs8.20 per share since 2023, that translates to Shs15.8 million in cash payouts. More importantly, the bank’s share price has soared nearly 148 percent over the past two years — offering investors both a 15.8 percent dividend yield and significant capital appreciation. Umeme also rewarded investors handsomely in June with a 50 percent dividend pay-out of its share price.

The power distributor declared a dividend of Shs222 per share when its share price was just Shs415 — effectively handing investors more than half their investment back in cash in a single payout. NSSF alone collected Shs91 billion from that dividend. For the Fund as a whole, equities contributed Shs723 billion in gains across regional markets. Even after Shs273 billion in foreign exchange losses, NSSF still finished with a solid net profit from stocks.

Dollar funds Dollar-denominated funds also delivered solid returns last year, benefiting from elevated global interest rates. On average, yields ranged from about 4.5 percent to as high as six percent. The challenge, however, is currency movement. The Ugandan shilling has strengthened against the dollar this year, eroding some of the gains for local investors. That appreciation wasn’t a factor in 2024 but has become more pronounced in recent quarters. “This has really been a phenomenon of this year, mostly in the last two quarters.

Back in January through March, the shilling was still trading within its usual range,” explains Mwebaze. Globally, the dollar has been weak, not just in Uganda. The shilling has ranked among the top 10 strongest currencies, alongside others such as the Zambian kwacha and Ghanaian cedi. This trend, Mwebaze notes, shows that much of the dollar’s weakness is systemic rather than country-specific.

Uganda’s resilience has been supported by low inflation, steady export earnings, and periods of fiscal discipline. Over a five-to-seven-year horizon, the shilling has held within a relatively stable band, even if this year’s appreciation has been sharper than usual.

Fixed deposits

Fixed deposits offered an average return of about 11 percent last year, with some banks going as high as 12 percent. On the whole, though, rates hovered around 11 percent, closely tracking the Central Bank Rate (CBR). The CBR is the policy tool the Bank of Uganda uses to influence the cost of money in the economy. When it was cut below 10 percent to 9.75 percent, deposit rates adjusted accordingly, keeping fixed-income returns within that band Real Estate Earning quick returns from real estate can be far more difficult than from other investment vehicles. Property typically demands a larger upfront investment and longer time horizons, especially if you are relying on appreciation or rental income.

Unlike bonds or fixed deposits, which pay predictable interest, real estate returns hinge on market demand, price growth, and occupancy rates — all of which can be uncertain. If property values stagnate or tenants prove hard to secure, investors may find themselves tied up in a slow-moving, illiquid asset while alternatives like bonds or unit trusts deliver steadier cash flow. Still, opportunities exist for savvy players.

According to Lazarus Mugabi, a board member of the Association of Real Estate Agents Uganda, an investor with Shs100 million could have earned up to a 22 percent return in the past year by carefully selecting the right strategy. For instance, purchasing land in a fast-growing district such as Wakiso, subdividing it into smaller plots, and selling them at affordable prices could deliver quick profits.

Similarly, developing and selling condominiums — where occupancy rates are currently strong — offers scope for annual returns of between 10 percent and 22 percent. “You can make quick returns in real estate, but only if you play your cards right,” Mugabi said. “Otherwise, you need very large capital investments of $1 million or more to pursue rental projects, because it can take a decade or longer to recover costs.”

Even then, he cautioned against rushing in without thorough market, macroeconomic, and commercial research. Without careful analysis, investors risk mispricing their property or misjudging demand — mistakes that can quickly turn a promising opportunity into a costly blunder.

NSSF unmoved

NSSF argues that its key comparative advantage lies in the sovereign guarantee that protects members’ savings. Its argument is that whatever happens in the markets, a saver’s money can ultimately be recovered by the state — a safety net absent in private collective investment schemes.

As Gerald Paul Kasaato, NSSF’s Deputy Managing Director, has previously explained, some private asset managers have failed to meet expectations, and in extreme cases, could close down altogether, exposing contributors to losses. By contrast, Uganda’s NSSF Act provides a statutory minimum guarantee of 2.5 percent under Section 35(2), ensuring members always receive a baseline return.

Kasaato situates NSSF within the broader pension design model developed by the World Bank in 2005. Pillar zero: a stipend provided by the government without contributions. Pillar one: mandatory contributions by members with pay-outs as pensions or lump sums. Pillar two: similar in structure, with contributions tied to retirement benefits. Pillar three: voluntary savings vehicles such as collective investment schemes, which can supplement retirement savings or act as emergency buffers.

“NSSF operates within pillar one,” Kasaato noted, “while unit trusts and other private schemes fall under pillar three. They can enhance retirement savings, but they carry risks that NSSF is designed to shield against.” Ayota emphasizes that the Fund’s focus remains long-term discipline rather than short-term liquidity.

“We’re not competing with unit trusts,” Ayota says. “Those products are often positioned for the short term — months, not years. At NSSF, the design is intentional: to build strategic savings around goals like health, education, and retirement. That discipline shifts members from simply saving for tomorrow to planning for the midand long-term.”