Why workers’ compensation remains a pipe dream

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Labor Day, several pressing issues warrant attention, the most significant of which is the struggle workers go through to secure compensation for work-related injuries.

The Workers’ Compensation Act outlines compensation for injuries and scheduled diseases incurred in the line of duty.

However, despite the existence of a legislative framework, the right to compensation remains largely elusive for many workers due to delays and unclear procedures, among others.

A survey by Uganda Insurers Association regarding the uptake of workers’ compensation notes that majority of respondents cite lengthy claim processes as the most significant issue.

Ibrahim Kaddunabbi , the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) chief executive officer, however, points out that enforcement of workers’ compensation is a responsibility of several stakeholders that goes beyond the regulator.

“Enforcement primarily falls under the Ministry of Gender, particularly labour officers,” he says, noting this is a matter that is related to the administration of workers’ rights.

However, some analysts, including Edgar Pajobo, a research and policy analyst at National Organisation of Trade Unions, say that the Ministry of Gender lacks capacity, while at the same time, most workers are unaware of their entitlements.

“Labour officers are not empowered. There are even districts that only have one labour officer, [yet they have] many industries,” he says.

Key challenges

An overwhelming 56 percent of respondents in the Uganda Insurers Association survey identified lengthy claim processes as the most significant obstacle, leading to prolonged delays in receiving compensation.

The delay intensifies the financial strain on injured workers, leaving them vulnerable.

The survey also notes that 19 percent of respondents reported under-declaration of medical costs by doctors, while 14 percent mentioned extensive documentation required to complete a claim as the key challenge.

Furthermore, 7 percent of respondents highlighted challenges related to obtaining police reports, particularly in cases of road accidents, while 2 percent noted that claim documents are not sufficiently detailed or easy to comprehend.

Status of workers’ insurance subscription

Workers’ compensation is a central component of Uganda's occupational health and safety framework.

According to Uganda Insurers Association, at least 49 percent or 122 organisations out of 246 have workers’ compensation insurance.

This, according to the 2022 IRA market report, indicates that there are 2,347 workers’ policies, covering at least 30,555 employees.

However, this is just a drop compared with approximately 9.7 million Ugandans in employment, according to a 2024 Ubos report.

Yet different insights also indicate that even where there are policy covers, there is no guarantee that victims are fairly compensated.

In 2018, insurers paid out Shs3.3b in claims from a total of Shs13.8b written premiums under workers’ compensation, while in 2022, Shs4.67b was paid out against Shs14.05b premiums.

The Workers’ Compensation Act of 2000 requires that when a worker dies due to work-related injuries, their family or dependants are entitled to compensation, which is usually calculated as 60 times the deceased worker's monthly earnings.

The Act also requires employers to compensate relatives for costs incurred on burial and any medical treatment linked to a work-related death.

However, Mr Pajobo notes that many companies, especially foreign-owned, don’t adhere to the demands of the law.

“Many workplaces lack union representation, which leaves workers vulnerable,” he says.

Thus, Mr Pajobo says there is need for reforms that will push for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Currently, there is only one Industrial Court in Uganda, which makes it difficult for individuals from distant areas to seek justice.

What can be done?

To enhance workers’ rights, ongoing collaborations among various entities such as UIA, IRA, and Ministry of Gender are crucial.

Beyond this, there is need to review existing laws, which Mr Kaddunabi says needs to take into consideration recent developments.

However, he also notes that there is need to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, labor unions, employer associations, and civil society to mandate workers’ compensation insurance for all employers, particularly in high-risk sectors, as well as ensure that workers’ compensation is viewed as a right.