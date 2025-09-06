Local steel market set for growth – report

A report by 6Wresearch on the steel market in the country has revealed that it is poised for growth due to increasing construction activities driven by infrastructure development, urbanisation, and a growing population.

“Key market players include Roofing’s Group, Steel and Tube Industries, and Madhvani Group, among others,” the report notes. The report also indicates that with the construction sector expected to remain robust in the coming years, the demand for steel products is likely to continue to rise, presenting opportunities for both domestic producers and international suppliers looking to enter the market.

This comes as Uganda’s steel market experiences growth opportunities, driven by increasing infrastructure development projects such as roads, bridges, and construction of commercial and residential buildings. Additionally, the government’s focus on industrialisation and improving the business environment is attracting investments in the manufacturing sector.

Issue

Some challenges, the report notes, include fluctuating raw material prices, inadequate infrastructure for steel production and distribution, as well as competition from imported steel products. The volatility of raw material prices such as iron ore and coal can impact the production costs for long steel products, leading to pricing uncertainties for manufacturers. Additionally, the lack of sufficient infrastructure such as reliable transportation networks and energy supply, hinders the efficiency of steel production and distribution within the country. Moreover, the market faces stiff competition from imported steel products, which may offer lower prices due to economies of scale or government subsidies.