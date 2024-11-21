15m mobile money Simcards are inactive, UCC data shows

An average of 14.6m mobile money Simcards are inactive, which is equivalent to 33.1 percent of the total number of mobile money subscribers, according to data contained in the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) market performance for the three quarters between January and September.

The data, sourced from Bank of Uganda, which regulates mobile money, indicates that the Central Bank has in the three quarters to September reported a large number of inactive mobile money Simacrds north of 14 million.

A mobile money Simcard, which is also classified as an electronic money account, according to the National Payment Systems Act, is considered inactive if it doesn’t transact for 90 consecutive days or three months.

Under the National Payment Systems Act, such a Simcard, once declared inactive, is suspended if the owner doesn’t respond to a one-month notice issued by the account issuer, after which it is declared dormant, with details including balances transferred to Bank of Uganda, which, if no claim for the balances is lodged within seven years, is transferred to the consolidated fund.

UCC data indicates that in the three months to September 2024, mobile money subscriptions increased by 3.07 percent to 45.6 million from 44.2 million in the quarter to June, of which 30.4 million were active, while 15.2 million or 33.3 percent were inactive.

Data further indicates that in the three months to June, Bank of Uganda had reported that at least 14.8 million mobile money Simcards, or 33.4 percent, out of 44.2 million, were inactive, while 14 million, or 32.9 percent out of 42.5 million were inactive in the quarter to March. The report does not explain the high number of inactive Simcards and how they impact mobile money and the electronic money ecosystem.

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the UCC head of public and international affairs, however, said yesterday that inactive mobile Simcards are redistributed after a period of inactivity.

“Inactive Simcards are [churned] and put back on the network for a potential new subscriber. It is not UCC to determine the inactivity but it is the operator,” he said.

In 2021, UCC reported that at least 2.2 million mobile money accounts had been cleaned off the telecommunications network “following a clean-up of mobile network operators’ registers”.

However, the report doesn’t indicate whether there has been another clean-up since or if there is any planned.

Mobile money is now regulated by Bank of Uganda, having been transferred from UCC after the National Payment Systems Act separated it from telecommunications services in 2020.

1.9 billion transactions

Mobile money has become an important measure of financial inclusion due to increased mobile phone penetration, grown to more than 66 percent, according to a report by Financial Sector Deepening Uganda.