93 percent of free zones exports is gold, says report

The Board of Directors – Uganda FreeZones Authority. Photo Courtesy 

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

According to the report, for two years now, semi processed gold has been the main driver of growth in free zones exports, accounting for 93 percent of total earnings

At least 93 percent of goods exported through free zones is gold, according to Uganda Free Zones Authority.

