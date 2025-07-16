A major economic anchor: Money from diaspora workers grows to $1.42b

The growing army of Ugandan workers in the diaspora is increasingly becoming a key economic anchor.

Diaspora workers, many of whom are working tens of thousands of miles away from Uganda, are now an important foreign exchange engine that just can't stop impressing.

In fact, diaspora remittances now compete perfectly in terms of foreign exchange earnings with key sectors of the economy, such as tourism, and commodity exports such as coffee.

However, they are relatively lower compared to gold – Uganda’s most important export, which in the 12 months to December 2024, earned the country $3.37b (Shs12.1 trillion).

Data indicates that annual tourism earnings stood at $1.52b (Shs5.4 trillion) in the 12 months to March 2025, while coffee receipts stood at $1.54b (Shs5.5 trillion) in the year ended December 2024.

This compares well with diaspora remittances, which in the 12 months to December 2024 slightly dropped from $1,51b (Shs5.4 trillion) in 2023 to $1.42b (Shs5.1 trillion).

According to data from Bank of Uganda, diaspora remittances have seen exponential growth in the last 10 years, becoming a key economic anchor and an important foreign exchange source.

In the last 10 years to December 2024, data indicates that remittances have more than doubled, growing by 63 percent.

The growth in the last 10 years has been relatively faster than the one registered in the same period between 2005 and 2014, in which remittances only expanded by 36.3 percent from $321.81m (Shs1.1 trillion) to $885.93m (Shs3.1 trillion).

Bank of Uganda indicates that remittance inflows have more than doubled from $901.87m (Shs3.2 trillion) in 2015 to $1.42b (Shs5.1 trillion), which is a $527.47m (Shs1.8 trillion) increase in absolute value.

Data also indicates that in the last 24 years, remittance inflows have grown by 410 percent from $348.57m (Shs1.2 trillion) in 2001 to 1.42b (Shs5.1 trillion).

However, the inflows first crossed the $1b (Shs3.6 trillion) mark in 2016, in which the country registered remittance receipts of $1.14b (Shs4.1 trillion).

The growth has since continued with an annual average of $1.27b (Shs4.5 trillion) and a compound growth rate of 11.6 percent in the last 10 years.

Bank of Uganda data indicates that inflows grew to $1,16b (Shs4.1 trillion) in 2017, before growing further to $1.33b (Shs4.7 trillion) and $1.42b (Shs5.1 trillion) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

However, in 2020, Bank of Uganda recorded a deceleration of $362.61m (Shs1.3 trillion) to $1.06b (Shs3.8 trillion), before slightly recovering to $1.15b (Shs4.1 trillion) in 2021.

The deceleration was largely blamed on the impact of Covid-19, which impacted global economic dynamics.

The growth, however, returned to near pre-Covid-19 levels, increasing to $1.25b (Shs4.5 trillion), before expanding further to a historical high of $1.51b (Shs5.4 trillion) in 2023.

However, data shows 2024 closed with a slight decline of $84.38m (Shs301b) from $1.51b (Shs5.4 trillion) to $1.42b (Shs5.1 trillion).

The growth in remittances directly speaks to a diversification of Uganda’s labour destination markets away from traditional markets and formalisation of labour export in the last 10 years.

Diaspora remittance inflows since 2015

Year Value 2015 $901.87m 2016 $1.14b 2017 $1.16b 2018 $1.33b 2019 $1.42b 2020 $106b 2021 $1.15b 2022 $1.25b 2023 $1.51b 2024 $1.42b

Dr Adam Mugume, the Bank of Uganda director for research, yesterday said remittances are projected to grow to $1.51b in the 2025/26 financial year, with the bulk of the inflows going into education and health care.

Remittances as an engine of investment

However, he said that the two sectors have a relatively lower multiplier effect, noting that the greater multiplier impact on the economy would be if remittances spillover into investments.

The greatest multiplier effects on the economy would be if remittances spillover into investments. Countries have developed using remittances plus technology transfer of the returning citizens for development,” he said.

Although he did not give absolute figures, he noted that “remittances in the most recent past have been driven by Ugandans going to work in the Middle East”.

It is difficult to estimate the absolute number of Ugandans who live and work in the diaspora.

Bank of Uganda does not break down the source of remittance, country or the number of transactions.

The Middle East factor

However, data from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, which regulates labour externalisation, indicates that on average, 100,000 Ugandans formally leave Uganda annually in search of employment, especially in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, which takes more than 89 percent of Uganda’s migrant workers, is the destination of choice.

Data indicates that in the two years to December 2023, at least 120,459 migrant workers left Uganda in search of employment, the majority of whom were women at 77.5 percent or 109,773 compared to 10,686 males.

Of the 120,459 migrant workers, at least 107,448 went to Saudi Arabia during the period.

Qatar followed Saudi Arabia as the destination of choice, taking in at least 6,086 or 5.05 percent in the two years, while the UAE took in 4,457, Somalia (1,108), Iraq (1,081), Kuwait (262) and Bahrain (six).

Outside the Middle East, seven and four Ugandans travelled to Europe, particularly Poland and Romania, respectively.

Labour externalisation remains one of Uganda’s main sources of employment, helping government to absorb hundreds of unemployed youth.

Source of government revenue

Apart from being a source of remittances, labour export is also a source of government revenue.

For instance, in the two years to December 2023, government earned Shs25b from migrant workers, which largely came from expression of interest fees, fines, accreditation, job orders (local and foreign) and license fees.

Data contained in the January 2022 and December 2023 Labour Externalisation Statistics report shows that government earned the largest income from local and foreign job orders, followed by fees due to local job orders and foreign job orders.

Data also shows that there has been growth in the labour externalisation sector, with about 390 companies licensed as of December 2023.

Uganda Bankers Association executive director Wilbrod Owor said today Uganda has more than 110,000 people every year who go out to look for jobs, with the biggest destinations being Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, and other parts of Europe and the Americas.

Therefore, he said it is solving the unemployment problem as well as helping Ugandans learn new skills.

However, he said, government should devise policy incentives to attract more remittances, which could provide renewed impetus for growth.