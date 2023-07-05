A-Plus loses case over trade name infringement 

The High Court has dismissed a case in which A-Plus Funeral Management had challenged the use of its registered name by a competitor.

A-Plus had sued A-Class Funeral Services, citing infringement on its name, which had created confusion among its customers. A-Plus had also sought a permanent injunction stopping A-Class from trading with a name that had similarities with the potential to cause confusion among customers.

A-Class had been sued together with Uganda Registration Services Bureau over failing to perform due diligence, thus incorporating a company with a confusing business name.

However, in a ruling by Justice Musa Ssekaana, the High Court noted that the A-Class name had no confusing similarities with A-Plus, noting that: “This court does not agree that the similar phonetic sound is likely to confuse the public in funeral services”.

“The customer in the nature of business is generally attentive, discerning, well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect. Such a user is less likely to be confused as to particulars of a funeral service provider,” Justice Ssekaana ruled, A-Plus and A-Class were not at all synonymous with each other apart from the first letter A and the hyphen.

Justice Ssekaanaa also noted that where a trader adopts words in common use for his trade name, some risk of confusion is inevitable and court would accept comparatively small differences as sufficient to avert confusion.

In 2020, A-Plus filed a case before the High Court, seeking protection of its trademark against infringement.

A-Plus had claimed that A-Class had used some of its trade mark initials that were not only similar but confusing to its clients.

A-Plus also contended then that for more than 17 years, it had worked hard and heavily invested into building its brand, in which it had acquired goodwill until in September 2020 when it was notified of another company that had been incorporated under a name similar to theirs.

Thus, acting through Buwule & Mayiga Advocates, A-Plus sought a declaratory against URSB for negligently facilitating the passing off of its name and business to another company and an order to de-register A-Class or in the alternative cause the change of names.