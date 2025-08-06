A system unfit for disputes: How government has let arbitration fall apart

Imagine a fire station built to protect a growing city, but it has no water, no trucks, and no fire chief.

Then one day, when a fire breaks out, people rush there for help - only to find locked gates, broken tools, and no one inside.

That’s how Uganda’s arbitration system has worked for years.

In 2024, government finally stepped in. On December 18, President Museveni signed the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2024, that shut down the Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (CADER) - the only public arbitration body.

In its place came a small department inside the Ministry of Justice. On paper, this looked like action. But in reality, it felt more like admitting failure.

CADER was never properly funded or managed, something that drifted it away from its legal purpose and fell apart quietly.

Uganda wants to become a regional hub for trade, energy, and services. Oil production is expected to start in 2026.

Foreign money is flowing into roads, digital services, and power - and with it, bigger and more complex disputes.

Good arbitration offers a way to solve disputes quickly, privately, and with expert guidance - unlike slow court battles. But Uganda’s legal and tax systems still feel shaky.

“Investors keep complaining about random tax assessments, slow VAT refunds, and rules that seem unclear or keep changing. In such an environment, disputes are expected - but local ways of resolving them are still not trusted,” Jeffrey Suubi Kaddu, an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda and subordinate courts practicing in the Dispute Resolution Practice Group at AF Mpanga Advocates, elaborates in an expert analysis.

This mistrust may explain why the likes of Umeme, Tullow, and Heritage Oil, among others, have previously chosen to take their disputes with government to capitals that are thousands of miles away from Kampala.

Commercial lawyers understand that being able to solve disputes well is essential to any country that wants investment.

Arbitration centres, for instance, send a message of confidence, demonstrating that the country is ready for serious business.

Economists also understand that if these centres work well, they lower the cost of capital and reduce risk.

But if they don’t, investors could use foreign lawyers, foreign laws, and courts, which is both expensive and weakens local control.

CADER’s rise and fall

CADER was set up in 1998 under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. It had been primed as key in the country’s shift toward a modern, investor-friendly legal system.

The idea was simple: create an independent, professional entity where disputes could be settled fairly and quickly, without overloading the already stretched court system.

CADER had big responsibilities. It was meant to appoint arbitrators when parties couldn’t agree, certify awards, ensure ethical conduct in arbitration, and build trust in alternative ways of resolving disputes. But this bold vision soon hit a common problem - institutional neglect. For over 20 years, CADER got almost no regular funding, public records show. It survived on occasional donor money - an unstable source for such a key part of Uganda’s commercial justice system.

The legal structure around it also fell apart. The Governing Council - required by law - was never created. And without it, the executive director ended up making sole decisions, using powers that were never meant to be held by one person.

Eventually, courts stepped in. In the case of International Development Consultants versus Jimmy Muyanja and others (2018), Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that the executive director had overstepped the law by taking on the Governing Council’s role, especially in appointing arbitrators.

That ruling struck a major blow. It meant CADER could no longer legally perform one of its most important roles - appointing arbitrators.

CADER tried to argue it was a kind of court under the Constitution, hoping to gain protection that way.

But the Constitutional Court firmly rejected that argument, saying CADER had administrative, not judicial power - and that its actions could still be reviewed in court.

The ruling didn’t just end the case. It publicly confirmed what many already suspected: CADER had lost its legal identity and public trust.

Quiet changes had already begun. In April 2019, the Ministry of Justice quietly handed over CADER’s key function - appointing arbitrators - to a private body, the International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation Kampala (ICAMEK).

This marked a major shift: So, even before CADER was officially shut down in 2024, its authority had already been quietly buried.

Uganda’s story is a case study on how even good legal systems can collapse without political support, oversight, and stable funding.

And as the country pushes ahead with big infrastructure deals and regional trade, one thing is clear: dispute resolution isn’t a legal extra - it’s core economic infrastructure.

“Dispute resolution isn’t just a legal extra. It’s a core part of economic infrastructure. If local institutions aren’t trusted, businesses will go abroad to settle disputes, use foreign law, and pass those legal costs and risks back onto Uganda’s economy,” Kaddu says.

In 2023, an audit revealed that up to Shs85 trillion was stuck in litigation at the Commercial Division of the High Court, with records indicating that corporate disputes accounted for the lion’s share of the money in dispute at more than Shs44 trillion, followed by banking at Shs10.5 trillion.

A policy retreat

After CADER collapsed, Uganda’s courts stepped in to fill the gap, taking a flexible, pro-arbitration approach to protect business contracts and respect how parties choose to resolve disputes.

The collapse of CADER created a scenario where commercial disputes have to wait for an already clogged justice system to be settled.

In a dispute involving Zhonghao Overseas Construction Engineering Company versus Attorney General, Justice Patricia Asiimwe appointed ICAMEK - a private arbitration centre - to take over CADER’s former role.

This helped keep the arbitration process alive despite the institution's breakdown.

In Ambitious Construction Company versus Uganda National Cultural Centre, Justice Boniface Wamala took a similar approach. He asked the Praxis Conflict Center to nominate an arbitrator, again showing the courts’ willingness to adapt.

But perhaps the clearest signal came from Tumo Technical Services versus China Railway 18th Bureau, where Justice Patience Rubagumya ruled that just because CADER failed doesn't mean valid arbitration agreements become useless.

She said other capable institutions could step in to carry out those agreements, using the court’s broad powers to make sure justice is done.

Uganda’s judges have been trying to keep arbitration alive by finding creative, case-by-case solutions.

They have been helping parties appoint arbitrators when the system fails, which shows they care about protecting contracts and fairness.

But instead of having a strong, reliable arbitration system in place, government is now depending on judges to patch things up as problems come.

It’s like having a broken bridge that people keep fixing with ropes and wooden planks - it works for now, but it’s not safe or sustainable.

Wrong priorities

After CADER collapsed, government had a chance to build a stronger, better institution.

But instead, it folded arbitration into a regular government department - more like adding it to a to-do list rather than treating it as a top priority.

Under government’s Rationalisation of Agencies Policy, which began in 2021 to cut public spending and reduce overlapping agencies, CADER was quietly folded into the Ministry of Justice.

It was presented as a cost-saving move. But in reality, it marked the end of the original vision: an independent, professional arbitration institution.

In arbitration, independence and neutrality are everything. The idea is that businesses, especially foreign investors, must believe that disputes will be handled fairly, without political interference.

And that’s why it’s feared that by placing arbitration under a government ministry, Uganda risks creating the opposite impression - that the state is too close to the process.

This not only scares off investors but also blurs the line between regulation and control, exactly what arbitration is meant to avoid.

But Uganda is not alone. Across Africa, many countries face a similar arbitration paradox.

The African arbitration paradox

Across Africa, arbitration centres are growing quickly. From Lagos to Kigali, Cairo to Nairobi, there are now over 100 institutions on the continent.

Many were created to bring dispute resolution closer to home, to reduce reliance on Western legal systems, and to prepare for increased trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

But here’s the paradox: when big disputes arise - especially those involving foreign investors or cross-border deals - African businesses and governments still look abroad.

They often choose to settle disputes in places like London, Paris, or Singapore.

The data backs this up. The London Court of International Arbitration reported that African-related cases doubled, from 4 percent in 2022 to 8 percent in 2023.

The International Chamber of Commerce also reported a jump in cases from Africa from 6.8 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2023.

Meanwhile, arbitration activity in parts of Asia fell. But Africa’s centres didn’t benefit. Instead, Singapore and Hong Kong continued to grow as preferred arbitration hubs.

Why? They offer what users want: clear laws, fast enforcement, neutral politics, and strong institutional support. So now, Africa has many new centres - but they’re still trailing behind globally, and it’s not because there’s no demand.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions for foreign direct investment, intra-African trade is expanding under AfCFTA, infrastructure deals and digital exports are on the rise, and disputes are bound to grow with that.

The real problem, as Kaddu points out, is trust-or rather, the lack of it.

“Unfortunately, like CADER, many of Africa's arbitral institutions still face challenges in funding, legitimacy, rule of law, and expertise that derail progress of arbitration in Africa and prompt disputing parties to seek arbitral assistance from foreign institutions,” he notes.

There’s also the problem of politics. When governments interfere or appear too close to these institutions, it kills the sense of neutrality.

And when trust is missing - both from foreign and local users - even Africa’s top businesses prefer to arbitrate abroad, usually under English law and in European or Asian capitals.

The AfCFTA opportunity

AfCFTA, signed by 54 out of 55 African countries, is seen as a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild how trade works across the continent, including how business disputes are resolved.

AfCFTA supports arbitration and alternative dispute resolution as the best ways to settle trade and investment disputes.

It reflects a bold vision to solve disputes in Africa, using African institutions, and guided by African legal values and business customs.

But ambition needs strong systems to support it because, without credible, effective arbitration centres, AfCFTA’s goals risk falling apart.

Many law firms in Africa now worry that disputes will still be sent abroad, where African parties face high legal fees, unfamiliar rules, and lose control over how their business disagreements are resolved.

“Africa’s strength isn’t just its young population, natural resources, or tech growth,” says Kaddu. “It lies in its power to build its own rules and institutions - systems where contracts are respected, disputes are solved quickly and fairly, and businesses can operate with legal certainty.”

Several research papers on this subject more especially in public research universities like the SOAS University of London, give some suggestions.

One is for Africa to update its arbitration laws to match international best practices, while also respecting local legal traditions and the real challenges of enforcement.

The other is the need for strong regional cooperation. The idea here is that instead of creating many weak national centres, African countries can work together to build regional arbitration bodies that are large, neutral, and respected enough to handle major cross-border disputes.

Some examples already show this is possible. The OHADA system in West and Central Africa, and newer centres like Kigali International Arbitration Centre, are good models.

“As Africa’s role in the global economy grows, and with AfCFTA in place, governments must strengthen their local arbitration systems,” Kaddu says.