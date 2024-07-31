ACCA seeks to broaden skills training for finance managers 

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has said it is broadening its training programmes in Uganda to help finance officers and chief executives to their improve performance and ability to adapt to technological and organisational changes.

While announcing the launch of the 2024 ACCA CFO Awards in Kampala, Ms Charlotte Kukunda, the ACCA country manager, said in addition to “activities we have been doing under the chief finance officer (CFO) agenda in Uganda, such as the annual awards, surveys and quarterly forums, among others, we are adding the CFO lab to focus on personal and organisational time management, managing talent and critical stakeholder management”.

ACCA also announced that it has extended its collaboration with Deloitte to continue presenting the CFO Awards, which reinforces the commitment of both organisations to foster professional development and acknowledge outstanding financial leadership.

Mr Joseph Ssekabira, the Deloitte associate director for risk advisory, said the collaboration seeks to promote and enhance professionalism among finance managers in Uganda.

ACCA and Deloitte have since 2017 collaborated to reward and shape professionalism in one of the key roles that spur organisational development and recognise finance managers that support organisational development.

Finance managers have become key in shaping organisations with focus now shifting to balancing financial management to funding strategic investment, which demands that they deepen their knowledge of the business to understand what matters to different stakeholders.