Africa urged to build resilient human capital

Dr Erastus Mwencha (L), the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) chairman and Mr Mamadou Biteye, the ACBF executive secretary, launch the strategic plan in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt recently. Photo / Courtesy 

By  Deogratius Wamala

  • The African Capacity Building Foundation says Africa must bolster its human capital and institutional strength to create avenues through which climate change and energy can be used productively 

The African Capacity Building Foundation has said Africa must purpose its development approach on human capital and institutional strength to achieve transformation . 

In a statement at the launch of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) 2023/27 Strategic Plan in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Dr Erastus Mwencha, the ACBF chairman, said Africa must bolster its human capital and institutional strength to create avenues through which climate change and energy can be used productively as well as build an enhanced agricultural sector  through agribusiness and food sovereignty.  

Dr Mwencha also noted that it was important for Africa to strengthen trade as the engine of development, as well as streamline economic and social governance as a key driver of development.  

The strategic plan, which offers innovative approaches will support efforts of member countries to implementing the second 10-year Implementation plan of the African Union Agenda 2063 and achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by building human capital, effective institutions, and value addition to natural resources.

The African Capacity Building Foundation indicated that, throughout the strategic plan and its implementation, it will pay particular attention to four cross-cutting issues, among which include improving youth empowerment, enhancing gender equity, boosting digitalisation, and strengthening data talent.

