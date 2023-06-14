Africa urged to build resilient human capital

The African Capacity Building Foundation has said Africa must purpose its development approach on human capital and institutional strength to achieve transformation .

In a statement at the launch of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) 2023/27 Strategic Plan in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Dr Erastus Mwencha, the ACBF chairman, said Africa must bolster its human capital and institutional strength to create avenues through which climate change and energy can be used productively as well as build an enhanced agricultural sector through agribusiness and food sovereignty.

Dr Mwencha also noted that it was important for Africa to strengthen trade as the engine of development, as well as streamline economic and social governance as a key driver of development.

The strategic plan, which offers innovative approaches will support efforts of member countries to implementing the second 10-year Implementation plan of the African Union Agenda 2063 and achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by building human capital, effective institutions, and value addition to natural resources.