Akright appeals court ruling  over 20-acre  land wrangle

Renowned land and property dealer Akright Projects Ltd has appealed the High Court ruling that ordered for the cancellation of its land measuring 20.5 acres on grounds that it had been acquired fraudulently.

In its September 27 notice of appeal, Akright avers that it’s dissatisfied with the September 23 ruling of Justice John Eudes Keitirima concerning land located at Kitende-Wakiso District.

Justice Keitirima held that the property dealer bought land in acres but later found out that the same land was in hectares and never took efforts to lawfully purchase the excess land.

“Take notice that the 2nd defendant (Akright) being dissatisfied with the judgment and decree of the High Court of Uganda Land Division intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole of the said judgment and decree,” reads in part the appeal notice.

Akright has since, through its lawyers of Okello Oryem & Co. Advocates, written to court, seeking for typed and certified record of proceedings to enable them formulate grounds of appeal.

Justice Keitirima further in his decision had ordered Akright and one Amans Mutebi to give the vacant possession of the said land to the Administrator General, suing through Noah Kasasa Mawagali.

“The 1st (Mr Mutebi) and 2nd (Akright) defendants are to give vacant possession of the residue of Busiro Block 383, Plot 254, measuring 20.5 acres to the plaintiff (Administrator General and Mr Kasasa),”held the judge.

Court also ordered that incase Akright has sold the contested land to third parties, it should pay Shs200m to Mr Kasasa and the Administrator General as damages for trespass and inconvenience.