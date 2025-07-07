Aponye: A business empire threatened by Shs38b debt

Debt - sometimes growing beyond what the business can be able to handle - is a challenge that many enterprises have found themselves in Uganda.

But it gets worse with a difficult loss of a business anchor, especially if the company operations are not grounded enough in progressive and good corporate governance.

The story of Aponye Uganda Limited has played out in many ways before.

It could be a bit different this time around, but it is similar to those that have happened before it.

Unlike before, however, this time, it looks quite fierce, threatening one of Uganda’s most successful agro-based and real estate business empires.

So bad it had festered that pleas had to be made to the President by the family much earlier.

On April 3, Vangi Nyegamehe, the widow of the late Apollo Nyegamehe, wrote to President Museveni seeking his intervention to save Aponye and associated companies from a biting debt crisis.

The debt, the letter noted, had presented one of Uganda’s most successful agro-based enterprises with serious operational difficulties.

This was just 22 months after the death of Aponye Nyagamehe, the Aponye proprietor, who died on July 6, 2023, in a road crash in Ntungamo District, after a vehicle he was traveling in rammed into a trailer that had been parked on the roadside.

Sources familiar with the matter, who have requested to remain anonymous, indicate that apart from writing to the President, some members of the Nyegamehe family were chauffeured to State House not so long ago to plead for a rescue.

Monitor would not independently verify when the meeting took place or what the outcome of the meeting was.

However, in an April 28 letter, President Museveni, in response to Ms Nyegamehe, a shareholder in Aponye, informed the widow that he had received her letter “regarding the indebtedness of your companies,” issuing a directive to the Prime Minister on a rescue plan.

“By copy of this letter, I direct the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister to coordinate the ministries of Finance and Science Innovation in the effort to rescue Aponye’s businesses,” the President wrote in a letter copied to the Vice President, Ministers of Finance and Trade, Secretary to the Treasury, and Attorney General.

On Friday, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, told Monitor that as the main mediators, the Ministry of Finance was still “studying the matter, and when they are done, they will bring us on board”.

Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa, said he had seen the letter and passed it to the relevant people.

We could not readily get a comment from Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, whose phone remained switched off by press time.

Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi had not responded to our questions sent to his known WhatsApp number by press time.

However, a source familiar with the matter at the Ministry of Finance, who requested not to be named, said on Friday that whereas they are looking for a way forward, the President’s directive was not clear, even as he indicated that “we shall handle the issue soon before they [banks] auction their properties”.

This would be welcome news to the Nyegamehe family, which last week woke up to notices threatening to foreclose on several properties to recover money due in debt.

Efforts to get a comment from the family about the matter were futile by press time.

It was not immediately clear under what terms and magnitude government would be rescuing Aponye.

Monitor understands that Aponye remains one of the largest government contractors, supplying food products to government institutions, such as the military and police.

In fact, the company remains one of the biggest claimants of unpaid money held in domestic arrears.

Whether government will clear its debt to enable Aponye to pay or extend equity to the company was not immediately clear.

Harold Byamugisha, the Aponye managing director, who had on Thursday shown willingness to speak about the matter, later declined to pick up or return our repeated calls.

Notice of foreclosure

Last week, AF Mpanga and Cristal Advocates jointly published a notice in which they warned Aponye to pay their client all outstanding loan balances; failure of which they would sell several properties in Kampala and upcountry mortgaged against credit advances.

“… we shall proceed to sell by public auction [or] private treaty the properties ... together with the developments thereon, unless Aponye (Uganda) Limited, debtor [or] mortgagor, pays our client all the outstanding loan balance (principal and interest), our fees and costs before the expiry of thirty days from the date of publication,” the notice reads in part.

The notice did not indicate which clients they were acting for or how much was due.

However, sources close to the matter, who asked to remain anonymous, indicated last week that Aponye is indebted to different banks, including Uganda Development Bank (UDB), dfcu, and Equity.

All three, Monitor understands, have been pushing for repayment of money due to them for over a year now without much success, which has prompted some to foreclose on mortgaged properties.

Sources further indicate that Aponye’s debt portfolio is estimated at more than Shs38b, with Shs24b due to UDB, Shs6b to dfcu, and Shs8b due to Equity.

Ms Claire Tumwesigye, the Equity Bank head of marketing and communications, declined to discuss details of the matter, citing clients’ confidentiality, which does not allow “us to share their information with anyone".

Ms Helena Mayanja, the dfcu head of corporate affairs, on the other hand, admitted that dfcu was one of the creditor banks, but noted “we are not at liberty to disclose the specific amounts of transactions between the bank and our customers”.

However, she indicated that they had had some engagements with Aponye on the matter, which are still ongoing.

“There have been, and continue to be, ongoing engagements on this matter. Due to these circumstances, we are not in a position to disclose any details at this time,” she said.

Sumin Namaganda, the UDB senior manager of corporate affairs, noted that “we have no comment on that story. We uphold client confidentiality”.

Properties under threat

A notice by AF Mpanga and Cristal Advocates last Thursday listed multiple properties registered under Aponye, which they noted would be sold within 30 days from the date of publication, unless the debtor clears the outstanding liabilities.

Among the properties listed is a 2.4 hectare processing and logistics hub, with administrative offices, workers’ houses, a storage warehouse, a dryer and silos base in Masaka District.

In Kampala, key holdings up for sale include a 0.9806-hectare commercial plot in Makindye and a plot in Nalukolongo, measuring 0.592 hectares, which is developed with a storied office block.

The notice also lists a plot in Wankuluku developed with storied office blocks, a power room, a maize processing area, a front shed, a processed maize store, a plant manager’s office, a control room, and a mash processing area, as well as multiple staff quarters sitting on approximately 2,191.6 square meters.