Bank of Uganda has directed supervised financial institutions, among which include commercial banks, to stop outsourcing company secretary roles.

The directive cites the need to limit access to highly sensitive and confidential information as well as enhance corporate governance among supervised financial institutions.

In details contained in the Bank of Uganda Annual Report 2023, the Central Bank indicated that the role of a company secretary will nolonger be outsourced, noting that supervised financial institutions had until December 31 to comply.

“BoU’s rationale on this stance for having this role in-house is that the company secretary role is increasingly integral to corporate governance and management of [supervised financial institutions] and requires in-depth knowledge of [supervised financial institutions] internal operations, dynamics and access to highly sensitive and confidential information,” the report reads in part, noting that all company secretaries of supervised financial institutions will going forward be recruited in-house.

However, the Consolidated Corporate Governance Guidelines provides that “in exceptional circumstances, the role of company secretary may be outsourced only upon prior [Bank of Uganda] approval”.

The directive is part of the guidelines that Bank of Uganda issued to supervised financial institutions in October 2022 after they were approved by the Central Bank board.

The guidelines, among others, had required that supervised financial institutions comply with the requirement by December 2022, but some financial institutions asked the Central Bank to relax the requirement, while others suggested that they be allowed to continue outsourcing the role.

They also provide that the role of the company secretary of a supervised financial institution is occupied by a senior manager, who before approval of their appointment, must be vetted by the Central Bank.

Under the Consolidated Corporate Governance Guidelines, the company secretary, among others, calls and documents meetings of the board and shareholders as well as advise directors and shareholders on the legal and governance implications of proposed resolutions, file and register resolutions, ensure periodical review of board charters and committee terms and monitor changes in shareholding structures.

In its annual report, Bank of Uganda noted that whereas supervised financial institutions had asked for a relaxation of the requirement, after a review, the Financial Stability Committee had recommended that the board ratifies the earlier directive with a new deadline of December 31.

The report also indicates that supervised financial institutions will by December 31 have fully complied with the requirement that demands recruitment of additional independent non-executive directors, whose December 31, 2022 deadline had earlier been waived.

The waiver came after some supervised financial institutions requested the Central Bank to extend the deadline, citing that the process was rigorous and lengthy to be completed within the earlier instituted deadline.