Beverage companies in joint effort to fight plastic waste

Beverage companies, including Coca-Cola, Mukwano Industries, Harris International, Uganda Breweries and Crown Beverages, have signed letters of intent that jointly seeks to establish the Producer Responsibility Organisation , a non-profit, industry-driven and financed environmental solution for post-consumer plastic bottles.

The move will require members to pay a monthly levy, which will be used to execute plastic waste collection and recycling.

It will also create a monetary value for post-consumer plastic handling by incentivising collection and recycling.

Speaking at the signing of the letters of intent in Kampala last week, Mr Melkamu Abebe, the Coca-Cola Beverage general manager, said a solution for post-consumer plastic packaging was critical in order to minimise its impact on the environment.

The Producer Responsibility Organisation will act as a self-regulator for members but will also recruit recyclers and subsidise recycling through contracts and developing high-value end-uses for recycled plastics.

Mr Suleiman Ngondi, the Uganda Breweries sustainability and communications manager, said to achieve a safe environment, everyone has to be involved, noting that right from the raw material producers to converters, brand owners, retailers, consumers and recyclers, all must play a part to advance Extended Producer Responsibility, which encourages the incorporation of environmental costs associated with plastic products into product market costs.