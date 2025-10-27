Big bet: Why Absa is buying Stanchart’s wealth and retail business

Absa has stepped out of the shadows and placed a bold bet on the future. The bank is acquiring Standard Chartered Bank’s wealth and retail business, a move that signals ambition, scale, and confidence in a tightening financial market.

For Absa, it’s a play for growth and credibility. For Stanchart, it’s a strategic retreat to focus on its global strengths in affluent, cross-border, and institutional banking.

On November 27, 2024, Stanchart announced plans to sell its wealth and retail business as part of a global pivot toward markets where it has a “distinctive client proposition.” The sale excludes its corporate and investment banking arm. And a deal is now in place.

Under an agreement announced last Friday, and now pending regulatory approval, all Stanchart’s wealth and retail business clients and employees will move to Absa. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The move follows Stanchart’s 2023 strategy to double down on its affluent and international banking segments.



In Uganda, retail remains profitable but too small to justify large-scale global investment.

Thus, Stanchart is pruning to focus on its high-margin core, while Absa is scaling where it sees long-term value.

Why Absa?

In 2024, three banks, Opportunity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and ABC Capital, downgraded to credit institutions after failing to meet capital requirements.



Absa could have targeted any of them because it has the scale. Instead, it went for Stanchart’s profitable and premium portfolio.

The fit is deliberate. Stanchart’s high-value clients and data assets plug neatly into Absa’s hybrid model of corporate depth, consumer breadth, and digital capacity.



By acquiring these relationships, Absa gets instant scale, credibility, and access to Uganda’s top-tier retail and wealth customers.

Uganda’s top five banks, Stanbic, Centenary, Absa, Dfcu, and Equity, are in a fierce race for dominance. Stanbic still leads, but the real contest is for scale and diversification.

The 2024 financial results revealed a clear pattern: the middle ground is disappearing. Banks must grow big or fade out. Absa has chosen to grow.

With Shs4.2 trillion in assets and Shs1 trillion in borrowings by the end of 2024, Absa runs one of Uganda’s most aggressive balance sheets.



Its non-interest income of Shs230.2b trails only Stanbic but outpaces Equity and Dfcu.

That pace, however, comes with pressure. Absa’s non-performing loans reached Shs212b, triple Stanbic’s, showing that speed needs balance.

Stanchart’s low-risk, affluent portfolio offers exactly that: a stable customer base that boosts revenue without raising default risk.

Expanded presence

The acquisition is also more than a balance-sheet play. Stanchart’s SC Shilingi platform, Uganda’s first digital wealth-distribution channel, is part of the deal.

Unlike traditional unit trusts, SC Shilingi connects everyday savers to investments through the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, bridging formal and retail investing. It’s a first-mover advantage that Absa now inherits.

Denis Kizito, the Capital Markets Authority director of market supervision, says: “Absa’s acquisition of custodial services, alongside the Shilingi platform, expands its presence in capital markets. It will allow the bank to offer both investment advisory and custodial solutions, strengthening non-interest income.”

Once approvals are complete, Absa will gain a rare edge: the ability to distribute, manage, and safeguard assets under one framework, positioning it as a full-cycle player in capital markets.

Timing the market

The acquisition lands as Uganda’s banking sector enters a post-easy-money era. Margins are tightening, liquidity is uneven, and retail competition is heating up. Waiting longer would have meant ceding ground to Centenary’s efficiency or Stanbic’s scale.

At the group level, Absa is pursuing Pan-African consolidation, building regional dominance from local strength.

Uganda, though small, is strategically positioned between Kenya’s financial depth and Rwanda’s digital ambition, and Stanchart’s portfolio gives Absa instant access to the region’s affluent segment.

As Maria Kiwanuka, Stanchart’s Chairperson, noted earlier, in 2024, the wealth and retail business grew 7 percent. Thus, Absa is inheriting a liquid, compliant, and loyal client base that enhances its earnings overnight.

Absa’s strategy is clear: move beyond traditional retail into wealth management and digital investing.



Owning the rails of investment distribution, from deposits to advisory, is the next frontier of universal banking.

In a market where banks are struggling to stay relevant beyond savings and loans, Absa’s acquisition gives it scale, sophistication, and reach. It’s a calculated leap into the upper tier of regional finance.

The message is unmistakable: Absa is done being the middle player. It’s betting big on data, digital platforms, and the future of wealth banking.







