Boeing to construct logistics hub at Entebbe

Government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, has revealed that they are in the final stages of finalising a plan through which Boeing, an American aviation company, will construct a logistics hub at Entebbe International Airport.

The hub, government says, is expected to have cold chain infrastructure to handle cold chain cargo.

The move comes at a time when Entebbe has seen a growth in handled cargo, which, as of June 2024, had grown to 32,794 metric tonnes from 25,951 tonnes in January.

Data indicates that out of the handled cargo in July, at least 1,618 metric tonnes were imports, which grew from 1,579 tonnes in January, while 4,123 metric tonnes, which grew from 3,604 tonnes in January, were exports.

Speaking during the third National Exports Logistics Dialogue, Works Minister Edward Katumba Wamala, said as one of the measures to improve cargo movement, government is also planning to procure cargo planes for Uganda Airlines to handle logistics for exports.

Other measures, he said, include partnering with the private sector to establish a free port zone at Entebbe International Airport to encourage trade, investment, and economic activity by reducing costs and bureaucracy.

Exporters had earlier raised a number of concerns regarding exporting goods, noting that there was need to improve in some areas.

However, Mr Katumba noted that government was already working on several improvements including the revival of Uganda Airlines, which was reintroduced to reduce the cost of air transport and ease connectivity to and from Uganda.

He also indicated Entebbe International Airport was undergoing upgrading as one of the measures to improve and increase its handling capacity for both passengers and cargo as well as construction of Kabalega Airport in Hoima District, which is nearing completion to improve the transport sector.

Mr Katumba also noted that government was also at different stages of improvement and upgrading 11 regional airports in Arua, Kasese, Gulu, Pakuba, Kidepo, Jinja, Tororo, Moroto, Soroti, and Mbarara to enable them to handle international flights for both passengers and cargo.

Mr Kenneth Ayebare, the Private Sector Foundation Uganda chairman transport and logistics sector, said, government should also address issues of an increase in imports, noting that while many containers come into the country full of imports, most leave empty.