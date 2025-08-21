BoU governor: Why agriculture is Uganda’s best economic bet

In the thick of mist in rural Uganda, smallholder farmers wade through to till their gardens, many with rudimentary tools such as hoes and pangas, to clear the ground for what they have done for decades: growing crops.

These farmers, the backbone of Uganda’s agriculture sector, which employs up to 70 percent of Ugandans, labour under unpredictable rains, low or fluctuating market prices, and limited access to finance.

However, a glimmer of hope showed up far from their gardens, at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where bankers, development leaders, and policymakers from seven African countries gathered for the Propagate Summit, a forum dedicated to putting financial tools into the hands of the continent’s farmers.

The summit brought together 33 institutions that believe agriculture, once funded, can be the engine that powers rural transformation, for there lies fertile soils, rainfall, and a resilient population that has done farming for years.

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, the Bank of Uganda governor, said the mission is urgent, and the scale enormous.

Uganda, he said, has set its sights on expanding GDP from $50b to $500b by 2040, which is barely 15 years away. But the calculation is plain: private sector credit currently sits at Shs26 trillion, while Shs260 trillion is needed to fuel such growth.

Speaking to business leaders, innovators, farmers, and development partners, Dr Atingi-Ego said agriculture may be the oldest profession, but it remains humanity’s most hopeful act, and for Uganda, it’s most strategic.

He said that despite taking beatings from climate change, it has remained the cornerstone of economic resilience, calling for urgent investment in digital innovation, climate-smart finance, sustainable technologies, and stronger market systems to empower the country’s eight million smallholder farmers.

“Agriculture is not the oldest profession because it is easy. It is the oldest because it is the most hopeful act a human being can perform,” Dr Atingi-Ego told delegates, explaining the sector’s role as the lifeline for 70 percent of Uganda’s workforce, contributing 24 percent of the country’s GDP.

Accessing finance

Despite the big vision for agriculture, smallholder farmers are largely invisible to formal finance. In his view, a digital financial passport should be employed to record farmers’ transactions, harvests, and credit histories, turning reputation into collateral.

“This is not a technology problem, it is a trust problem,” he said, adding that digital inclusion can unlock both capital and opportunity, especially for young women in low-income rural communities.

Mr Atul Tandon, the Opportunity International USA chief executive officer, told the conference about the story of Barbara, a Ugandan coffee farmer who began as a hired laborer. With a small loan, training, and support, she planted her own coffee trees, grew her yields, and eventually trained 150 other farmers. Today, Barbara’s story is no longer an exception; it is part of a network of over 1,000 farm support agents reaching 136,000 farmers.

Mr Tim Strong, the head of Opportunity Finance, said the biggest opportunity is that rural farmers have the most available and valuable resource, land. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, he said, access to capital, training, and digital tools is shifting farmers’ role from survivalist to economic leader.