BoU maintains CBR at 10%

Bank of Uganda yesterday maintained its policy rate (Central Bank Rate) at 10 percent for the third time, saying the economy had demonstrated notable strength and resilience, amid unpredictable global economic dynamics.

In its June Monetary Policy Statement, Bank of Uganda said inflation had eased, allowing the economy to recover, amid uncertainty and evolving risks in the global economy.

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, the Bank of Uganda deputy governor, said significant risks have persisted in the economy, noting that this had necessitated that the current monetary policy stance remains to consolidate gains made towards restoring price stability while supporting economic growth.

He also noted that economic growth was projected to return to its sustainable long-term trend in the 2024/25 financial year, bolstered by investments in oil-related infrastructure, energy, transportation and recovery in manufacturing and construction.

This, the Central Bank said, will further be boosted by robust external demand for exports and supportive government expenditure, which is expected to elevate growth to above 7 percent, even as the outlook remains highly uncertain with the balance of risks leaning towards the downsides.

The economy continues to be threatened by weak global growth and lower commodity prices, which has constrained export receipts and widened current account deficit.

Other risks, Dr Atingi-Ego noted, include a higher public debt burden and climate shocks that might result into droughts and floods.

“Heeding caution, mainly because of the elevated uncertainty in the global financial markets amidst slow global economic growth coupled with the dominant impact of vagaries of weather on agricultural production, we view the downside risks dominating the economic outlook,” he said, cautioning that dominance of downside risks coupled with growth remaining below long-range average, continues to pose challenges to restoration of price stability without urgent measures to boost productivity.

Bank of Uganda also indicated the contraction in CBR since June 2022, coupled with a decrease in global inflation, is expected to reduce inflation, which is forecasted to reach 5 percent in the third quarter of 2023, before stability in two to three years ahead.

Businesses record 10th month of positive growth

Businesses reported sustained growth in new orders and staffing for a 10th month in a row in May, according to a survey by Stanbic.

The survey, which tracks monthly performance of the economy indicated that an increase in customers had resulted into a rise in new orders for the 10 month since August last year.

The growth, Stanbic noted had thus returned an increase in the Purchasing Managers Index from a score of 55.4 in April to 57.4 in May.

During the period, the survey noted, businesses secured greater volumes of new orders with each of the five surveyed sectors reporting increases in both new orders and output.

The survey, which interview business executive and purchasing managers, noted that respondents had reported stability in the economy, which is an indication to a northward movement of business activity across five sectors, among which include agriculture, construction, industry, services and wholesale & retail categories.

The survey also reported an increase in staffing levels for the eighth month and a persistent rise in input costs, resulting into high product prices.

While releasing the report, Ms Mulalo Madula, the Standard Bank economist, said price increases were mostly recorded in agriculture, industry, and services while wholesale and retail registered declines. This is the second year purchase prices have remained high with cement and stationery standing out.

Delivery time shortened in agriculture, construction and industry, but slowed in wholesale and retail, wile businesses reported an increase in stock purchases for the seventh month as a result of an expansion in new orders and efforts to build safety stocks in case of future supply shocks.

However, the report noted that new export orders were harder to come by in May as international demand remained subdued, indicating a decrease for the fifth month in a row.