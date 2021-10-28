British banks exit Africa as unstable currencies and ‘risks’ raise costs of operations

Mara banking hall

A BPR-Atlas Mara banking hall in Kigali Rwanda. Atlas Mara Ltd is at the tail end of exiting Africa. FILE PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA | NMG 

By  JAMES ANYANZWA

What you need to know:

  • UK’s financial conglomerate Atlas Mara Ltd (Atma), which had acquired banks in seven African countries, is at the tail end of exiting the continent.
  • The bank's holding company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, says currency volatility and drying up of liquidity in African markets adversely impacted its operations. 
  • The World Bank says the region faces worsening impact of climate change in addition to mounting fiscal pressures and rising debt levels.

Britain's top banks are pulling out of Africa and casting doubt on the economic growth prospects of a continent that has been riding on the narrative of ‘‘Africa Rising’’ for more than a decade.

