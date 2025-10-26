Business rewards those who build, not just earn

Few Ugandan leaders embody the spirit of enterprise like Dr Maggie Kigozi, a medical doctor turned industrialist, investor, and mentor.

As former Executive Director of Uganda Investment Authority and a director at Crown Beverages (Pepsi), she has spent decades shaping Uganda’s private sector while championing women’s empowerment and youth entrepreneurship.

Today, she reflects on her journey, the evolution of Uganda’s business landscape, and what it takes to build sustainable success in today’s economy.

You’ve had a long and successful career in both business and development. How have you sustained it? What advice would you give to young Ugandans starting?

It’s been God’s grace, but also hard work. To young people, my first question is: Is what you want to do your passion? Don’t start a business just because others are doing it.



Second, save money. Too many Ugandans don’t save. Even a small cushion helps when starting. Third, get the right skills.

When I joined Pepsi, I studied commerce under Prof Wasswa Balunywa at Makerere Business School. Those short courses in entrepreneurship, PR, and economics helped me bridge the gap from medicine to business.

Learn, plan, and prepare before launching. And if you have assets like land, start from there; agriculture remains a solid foundation for business in Uganda.

Crown Beverages has thrived under your leadership. What’s behind that success?

Crown Beverages was one of the first companies to be privatised in Uganda, owned by my husband and two partners. After he passed, I joined them, and our diverse skills became our strength.

Being part of the global Pepsi brand means maintaining world-class standards, from production to customer experience. We invested in equipment, training, and the “cold chain” so every drink is served chilled.

That commitment to quality built trust with consumers. We have expanded to Kenya, South Sudan, DRC, Rwanda, and Burundi, diversified into bottled water, and embraced new technology.

What lessons can other businesses learn from your journey?

Partnerships matter. They bring different perspectives and strengths. Additionally, understand the law and stay compliant, particularly with tax regulations.

Know your market and keep innovating. As Uganda’s middle class grows, so does demand. We have expanded from producing five million crates a year to over 100 million, including water.

We have also gone greener, shifting from glass to recyclable plastic and partnering with recyclers to protect the environment. Success requires innovation, discipline, and integrity.

You helped shape UIA’s vision over a decade ago. Has it endured?

Some initiatives, like the Women Entrepreneurs Network we founded, seem to have faded, which is unfortunate.

It was a powerful platform where women shared experiences, gained confidence, and built skills.

However, I am pleased that industrial park development, one of our flagship programmes, has progressed well. We planned for 25 parks, and many are now operational, attracting significant investment.

Looking ahead, what are Uganda’s biggest economic opportunities and challenges?

The future is bright, especially in oil, gas, and minerals. But to realise that potential, we must fix infrastructure and ensure reliable electricity.

The construction industry is booming, and small-scale entrepreneurs, market women, shop owners, and artisans are driving growth. Supporting them with affordable credit and training will transform our economy.

If we manage our resources responsibly and invest in our people, Uganda can achieve real, sustainable transformation.

You have long championed women’s empowerment. What works best in promoting women’s participation in business?

When I led UIA, we started the Women Entrepreneurs Network to connect and empower women.

Initially, few joined, but over time, more came, and many of them are now leading major enterprises. We brought in bankers, tax officials, and regulators to engage with them directly, which gave women confidence and practical knowledge.

Today’s generation is even more inspiring, educated, ambitious, and bold. Women are excelling in agribusiness, manufacturing, and creatives.



It’s wonderful to see them standing tall, speaking up, and leading with impact. I am very proud of how far Ugandan women have come.

As an investment expert, where do you see the biggest opportunities for foreign investors?

Uganda offers immense potential, from natural resources like oil, gas, and minerals to its fast-growing consumer market. Our central location in East Africa makes us a natural trade hub.

Agriculture offers huge value-addition opportunities in coffee, cocoa, and shea butter processing, while tourism, ICT, and the creative economy are expanding rapidly. Uganda’s beauty, wildlife, and talent are unmatched.