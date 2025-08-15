Businesses register increase in selling prices

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indicates that overall input costs rose again in July amid higher purchase prices and wage bills.

However, despite the increase, private sector businesses continued to signal another upturn in business conditions at the start of the third quarter, supported by further expansions in output and new orders.

Subsequently, the Stanbic Bank Uganda PMI survey noted that firms increased their output charges in a bid to pass through greater costs to customers.

Buoyant demand also prompted firms to increase their purchasing activity and hire additional workers as backlogs of work returned to growth.

Further confidence in the outlook for output over the coming year spurred efforts to build inventories.

The PMI survey shows that at 53.6 in July, the headline PMI was, however, lower than the 55.6 recorded in June, but was above the 50 mark, which signals sustained improvement in the health of the business environment.

The survey returned an extension to the current sequence of growth, which now spans six months.

The PMI survey indicates that during July, some strain on capacity was recorded as firms indicated a fresh accumulation of backlogs of work in July, the first in seven months.

Mr Christopher Legilisho, an economist at Stanbic Bank, said the PMI signalled healthy economic conditions, with a growth in quantities purchased, positive inventories and an anticipated output growth.

However, he noted that inflationary pressures remained elevated amid increases in input prices, purchase costs, and staff costs.

“Firms are optimistic about future business conditions across all sectors of the economy, implying strong economic growth in the upcoming months," he said.

Businesses registered a sixth successive monthly upturn in business activity at the start of the third quarter due to greater new order inflows and sustained customer demand.

However, due to an increase in input costs, businesses registered a rise in selling prices, largely attributed to the pass-through of increased cost burdens to clients.

Businesses also reported a continued growth in new order intakes, extending the current sequence of growth which began in February.

The survey also indicated that businesses remain confident of an increase in output in the year ahead, which optimism is underpinned by the hope of more favourable demand conditions, greater customer numbers and a rise in advertising investment.

Favourable demand