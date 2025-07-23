Businesses report rise in power disruptions

A survey by the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) has revealed that businesses have reported an adverse effect on their operations due to increased power outages in the three months to June.

The Uganda Business Climate Index survey, which highlights a set of recurring challenges that continue to constrain businesses across Uganda, revealed a disappointing picture in the state of electricity reliability since Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited took over the function of power distribution from Umeme.

“The primary issues reported were increased power (74 percent), a perceived rise in electricity cost (fewer units for the same cost), and increased voltage fluctuation (10 percent). This disruption particularly affected energy-reliant sectors and larger businesses, with 49.8 percent of large manufacturers reporting issues,” the survey reads in part.

The latest findings signal that the transition from Umeme to UEDCL has significantly impacted business, with 42 percent of surveyed businesses expressing concern on the stability of the transition.

While presenting key findings of the survey, Ms Rehema Kahunde, a research analyst at EPRC and co-author of the report, noted that the survey had also recorded reports of businesses reporting that they were receiving fewer units for the same amount than before, which has increased the cost of business operation and compromised competitiveness.

“Respondents also highlighted increased voltage fluctuations, which pose serious risks to sensitive equipment and can lead to production downtime or costly equipment damage,” she said.

The report also indicated that large businesses were the most affected by electricity challenges, with 49.8 percent reporting disruptions to their operations.

These were followed by medium-sized businesses at 42.3 percent, while 38.8 percent and 32.9 percent of small and micro businesses, respectively, reported electricity-related challenges.

More affected

This pattern, she noted, suggests that larger firms, which are typically more dependent on stable and high-capacity electricity supply for their operations, were more exposed to the effects of service disruptions and unstable power supply.

“These disruptions not only affect short-term productivity but also have broader implications for business confidence and the cost of doing business in Uganda. For larger firms and potential investors, such disruptions imply limited capacity utilisation or expansion, while for small and medium enterprises, such uncertainties undermine growth. This feedback underscores the need for UEDCL to fast-track the solutions,” Kahunde said.

EPRC, therefore, noted there was need for the Ministry of Energy and UEDCL to increase investment in old electricity infrastructure to ensure power reliability, especially in industrial zones.

In April, Umeme handed over the electricity distribution network to UEDCL after government declined to renew a 20-year concession, through which Umeme had operated Uganda’s power distribution network.