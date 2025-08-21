Can govt sufficiently tax the mining sector?

With development assistance declining government is searching in all corners.

Donor taps have been closing in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

This has necessitated stringent measures under the Domestic Revenue Mobilization Strategy to rally resources.

Thus, the dynamics at play make boosting domestic revenue essential.

In 2019, government launched the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy to increase the tax-to-gross domestic product ratio to between 16–18 percent in five years, which, at under 14 percent, remains low, an indication that a significant part of the country’s economic activities are not taxed.

Thus, as mitigation, a successor revenue mobilisation strategy was designed by the Ministry of Finance for the period between 2025 and 2029.

The strategy focuses on raising revenue, attracting investment, and ensuring fairness in the tax system.

Mining is a key sector

The mining sector, particularly oil, gas, and minerals, is key to achieving this goal, with provisions under extractives revenue governance.

However, early feedback shows limited stakeholder consultation, risking a strategy that may not fully optimise revenue potential. Experts and stakeholders are, therefore, urging government to take stock of past failures before setting new revenue ambitions.

A review of the 2019 domestic revenue mobilisation strategy reveals that only a quarter of targets were achieved, despite ambitious goals, including raising the tax-to-gross domestic product ratio to 16–18 percent.

This, and more, formed part of the conversations during a stakeholder meeting organized by Natural Resource Governance Institute, Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (Acode), and Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas.

The mining sector has been earmarked as a key revenue driver in Uganda’s bid for middle-income.

Yet, according to stakeholders, current resource allocations do not match this ambition.

“The Geological Survey and Mines Department has struggled to do its work due to limited resources. There are very few mining inspectors manning vast regions, yet we expect them to do an amazing job,” says Paul Tumwebaze from Acode.

The energy and mineral sector is also hampered by weak institutional structures and excessive bureaucracy.

Stakeholders, thus, want decentralisation of mining sector services to districts to improve access, inspection, and enforcement.

“It will reduce self-inspection and deal with weak monitoring systems,” says Tumwebaze.

Systemic failures

Uganda’s tax-to-gross domestic product stands at 13.9 percent, below sub-Saharan Africa’s 17 percent.

Compounding the issue is corruption, which experts say undercuts any revenue raised, while coordination between revenue-collecting and regulating entities remains fragmented.

Stakeholders cite discrepancies in data from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Geological Survey and Mines Directorate, and NEMA, which, unless there is real-time data sharing, makes revenue collection difficult.

Uganda’s membership in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative has yielded reports, but production-sharing agreements remain undisclosed. The licensing regime is also worrying, as it currently has stringent licensing requirements that frustrate formalisation.

Beneficial ownership disclosure was set into law, but even with the guidelines, there is still limited disclosure of data, and the available ones are outdated.

Lost revenue, missing minerals

Despite signing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region protocols, Uganda lacks a traceability system for its mineral exports, such as tungsten, tin, tantalum, and gold.

Discrepancies in gold production versus exports have been cited, with Don Bwesigye, the executive director of the Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy, saying: “There are variations in the gold we produce and what we export.”

Additionally, the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, which was hailed as a game-changer, has had many of its regulations remain unfinalised, while the mineral beneficiation centers, such as the one in Mbarara, have under-delivered on value addition due to limited capacity and an unclear strategy.

Revenue collection endevours also continue to be challenged by URA’s lack of capacity to administer taxation in extractives, in addition to mineral pricing irregularities and improper quantification of minerals.

Missed investment opportunities

Current licensing arrangements favour a small group of individuals, with licenses issued at multiple levels.

This, Henry Bazira, the Water Governance Institute Executive Director, says, has encouraged personalisation of resources, which stands in the way of the country’s targets.

“Turning around the country in five years is possible if we change how things are done. Government should stop looking down on local entrepreneurs in favour of foreign ones,” he argues, noting that foreign investors put in $1, but take out $8 to $35.

On the other hand, David Kizito of Transparency International thinks government should establish more inclusive financing models that rely on locals rather than foreigners.

“Imagine if two million Ugandans each raised Shs5m - that could fund the oil pipeline. Why must we always look to foreign investors?” he wonders.

But beyond this, other stakeholders think there should be a change in budget priorities to focus on agriculture for a sustainable post-oil.

Reimagining school tours

One avenue for raising awareness and appreciation for the mineral wealth is through education and exposure.

Reframing school study tours to mining centres could bridge the knowledge gap between mining communities and the broader population.

However, beyond this, stakeholders need to re-imagine transparency, capacity, and local ownership

Twebaze challenges civil society actors to go beyond commentary and contribute directly to development through partnerships, and more.

Boosting local gold mining

To shore up national reserves, Bank of Uganda (BoU) is considering local gold purchases.

But experts raise national security and sovereignty concerns.

“We’ve advised that it should be a nationally-led programme … that system should be a domestic system and not a foreign-sourced system,” Bwesigye says, citing that the Canada-based organisation Impact had offered to supply the system.

“But what happens when Uganda falls out with Canada?” he wonders, noting the programme should align with national laws and include a national chain of custody.

Humphrey Asiimwe, the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals chief executive officer, agrees on this but argues that gold trade regulation must begin at the refineries.

“The proposal is that BoU learns from Tanzania by putting in place a legal framework that mandates that 50 percent without fail goes to the central bank,” he says.

Asiimwe notes that while Uganda’s private sector supports transparency, challenges remain.

“The private sector has a problem with this [mandatory 15 percent stake by the National Mining Company] and has asked them to sweeten the deal by, say, working on land provision, and improving the licensing process the way UNOC did. We await their response.”